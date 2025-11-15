Menu
Politics & Governance

PDP Expels Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu, Others Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled several of its most prominent figures — including former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, ex-Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose and former National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu — over alleged anti-party activities. The decision, announced after an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), marks one of the most far-reaching disciplinary actions in the party’s recent history.

The PDP leadership said the expulsion followed months of internal reviews, petitions and recommendations from various disciplinary panels. According to the NWC, the affected members were found to have acted in ways that undermined the party’s interests during and after recent electoral cycles.

In a statement issued late Friday, the party said:

“The actions of the expelled members constitute a grave violation of the PDP constitution and principles. Their activities significantly disrupted party cohesion and jeopardised its electoral operations.”

Top Figures Removed

The expulsion list features some of the party’s most influential — and controversial — power players:

Nyesom Wike: Former Rivers governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), accused of openly fraternising with rival political blocs.

Ayo Fayose: Former Ekiti governor known for his outspoken criticism of party leadership.

Samuel Anyanwu: Ex-National Secretary and former Imo governorship candidate whose prolonged clashes with the state chapter deepened internal divisions.

Other key party chieftains across multiple states who were allegedly involved in supporting opposition candidates or sabotaging PDP structures during elections.

The PDP maintained that the expulsion was not targeted at individuals but aimed at restoring discipline and rebuilding the party’s decaying internal order.

Tensions Deepen Inside PDP

The development has further heightened tensions within the already fractured opposition party. Supporters of the expelled politicians claim the action was politically motivated and designed to silence dissent ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A senior party source described the move as “a purge disguised as discipline,” insisting that several other leaders guilty of similar actions were spared due to political alliances within the NWC.

However, loyalists of the current PDP leadership argue that the party must take decisive action to prevent the continued erosion of its electoral value. They insist that no organisation can survive when senior members consistently defy collective decisions.

Awaiting Reactions From Expelled Members

As at press time, Wike, Fayose and Anyanwu had not issued official responses.

Sources close to their camps revealed that they are consulting political allies and lawyers and may jointly address the media or challenge the decision through internal party mechanisms.

Analysts say the reactions of the expelled figures could significantly influence the political landscape, especially considering their structures, grassroots influence and relationships with key national power blocs.

Analysts See Possible Ripple Effects

Political observers warn that the expulsions may trigger a wave of defections, legal battles or further internal fractures. Others, however, see the move as a necessary step to reposition the party and reassert organisational discipline.

The decision also puts the spotlight on Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, who has faced intensified pressure to restore stability to the party amid widening internal schisms.

The expulsion of Wike, Fayose, Anyanwu and other PDP heavyweights marks a defining moment in the opposition party’s struggle for cohesion. While the NWC insists the purge was necessary to reclaim the party’s identity and discipline, critics argue it may further destabilise an already divided organisation. As the dust settles, the coming days will reveal whether this decisive action strengthens the PDPor pushes it closer to deeper political fragmentation.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

