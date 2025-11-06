6, November 2025/Naija 247news

A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed November 11, 2025, to hear a motion filed by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, seeking to stop the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from holding its proposed national convention. Lamido’s suit challenges what he described as “procedural and constitutional breaches” in the build-up to the party’s forthcoming convention.

The case, which has already attracted national attention, underscores the deepening internal wrangling within the PDP as it prepares for a crucial leadership restructuring ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Court Schedules Hearing

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the hearing date after reviewing preliminary applications filed by both Lamido and the PDP’s legal teams. During Monday’s proceedings, Lamido’s counsel, Barr. Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), urged the court to grant an order of interim injunction halting all convention-related activities pending the determination of the suit.

According to Ogunwumiju, the former governor is seeking to protect the sanctity of the PDP constitution and prevent what he termed “a deliberate attempt by some elements within the party to hijack its internal democratic process.”

However, the PDP’s legal team, led by Chief Joe Kyari Gadzama (SAN), opposed the motion, arguing that Lamido’s application was premature and amounted to an attempt to disrupt the party’s legitimate constitutional processes.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter to November 11 for a full hearing, urging both sides to maintain the status quo and refrain from actions that could prejudice the court’s eventual decision.

Lamido’s Grievances Against PDP Leadership

Sule Lamido, a founding member and influential figure within the PDP, filed the suit after alleging that the current National Working Committee (NWC) failed to follow due process in convening the proposed national convention.

In his affidavit, Lamido claimed that the notice of the convention, slated for late November, did not comply with provisions of the PDP constitution which require broad consultation among party organs and stakeholders.

He also accused the party leadership of marginalizing key members and running the party “like a private entity.”

“The PDP was founded on principles of inclusiveness, transparency, and internal democracy,” Lamido stated. “It is unfortunate that those ideals are being eroded. This suit is to ensure that justice and fairness prevail.”

PDP Insists on Following Due Process

In response, PDP officials have maintained that the convention planning committee acted within the party’s constitutional framework. Speaking to Naija 247 News, a senior PDP official who requested anonymity said the leadership was not rattled by the suit.

“The party has nothing to hide,” the source said. “Every step taken so far regarding the convention was done according to our constitution. We believe the court will see through this attempt to distract the leadership at a crucial time.”

The PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to resolving internal disagreements through dialogue and legal means, noting that the opposition party remains united in its quest to return to power in 2027.

Political Reactions and Party Tensions

Lamido’s legal challenge has reignited debate about internal democracy in Nigeria’s major political parties. Political analysts say the outcome of the case could set an important precedent for how parties conduct leadership transitions.

Dr. Samuel Akande, a political scientist at the University of Abuja, described the development as “a test of institutional discipline” within the PDP.

“The Lamido suit goes beyond one man’s grievance — it questions whether Nigerian political parties are truly democratic internally,” Akande said. “How the PDP handles this will either strengthen or weaken its credibility ahead of the next election cycle.”

Grassroots members of the PDP have expressed mixed feelings, with some calling for reconciliation, while others back Lamido’s move as a necessary correction to internal lapses.

PDP Faces Legal Test Before Convention

As the November 11 hearing date approaches, all eyes are on the Federal High Court and the PDP’s internal management. The outcome of Lamido’s suit will determine whether the planned national convention proceeds as scheduled or faces further delay.

For the opposition party, already battling image and cohesion issues, the court’s ruling could shape its unity and readiness to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Whether this legal battle ends in compromise or confrontation, the verdict will have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s evolving democratic space — and for the future of one of its oldest political parties.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.