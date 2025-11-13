13, November 2025/Naija 247news

In a bold move to uphold the rule of law and reinforce traditional governance, Gov. Okpebholo has removed two prominent traditional rulers from office over allegations of illegal installation. The sacking, which has sent ripples across the affected communities, underscores the administration’s commitment to ensuring that appointments to chieftaincy positions adhere strictly to legal and customary protocol

The two traditional rulers affected by the action are the Oba of Isanlu and the Emir of Kuru, who reportedly assumed their positions through processes deemed irregular by the state’s Traditional Council and relevant legal authorities. Investigations revealed that the proper statutory procedures, as stipulated under the Traditional Rulers Act, were not followed during their installation.

A statement from the governor’s office emphasized that adherence to legal and customary procedures is non-negotiable. “Traditional leadership carries immense social, cultural, and political significance. Any breach in the process undermines the authority of the institution and destabilizes communities,” the statement read.

The governor directed the Traditional Council to review the circumstances surrounding the installations and oversee proper succession procedures for the affected communities. This includes verifying the eligibility of candidates, confirming community consent, and ensuring that all formal documentation is completed in line with statutory requirements.

Reactions from residents have been mixed. Some community members applauded the governor’s decisive action, viewing it as a necessary step to uphold law and order within the chieftaincy system. Others expressed concerns over potential unrest and the disruption of community leadership, emphasizing the need for careful handling of subsequent appointments to avoid conflicts.

Legal and governance experts say that the removal of improperly installed traditional rulers is part of a broader effort by state governments across Nigeria to enforce transparency and legality in chieftaincy matters. Prof. Adebayo Adekunle, a scholar on traditional governance, noted, “The illegal enthronement of traditional rulers has historically sparked litigation, communal disputes, and sometimes violence. Timely intervention by the government is essential to maintain social harmony and protect the sanctity of these institutions.”

The sacking also highlights the delicate balance between traditional authority and state oversight. While chieftaincy positions are deeply rooted in culture and local customs, they are also subject to legal frameworks designed to prevent abuse and ensure orderly succession. Gov. Okpebholo’s administration is keen to enforce these standards to promote accountability and preserve public confidence in traditional governance.

In the interim, the governor has instructed that acting leadership structures be put in place to maintain stability within the affected communities. Residents have been urged to cooperate with authorities, exercise patience, and allow the Traditional Council to conduct a lawful and transparent selection process for permanent successors.

Observers note that this decisive action may serve as a precedent for other states grappling with disputes over traditional leadership. It sends a clear message that political influence, personal interests, or circumvention of legal processes will no longer be tolerated in the appointment of traditional rulers. By prioritizing legality and community consent, the government seeks to strengthen grassroots governance and prevent future conflicts arising from irregular installations.

Gov. Okpebholo’s removal of the Oba of Isanlu and the Emir of Kuru over alleged illegal installation demonstrates a firm commitment to lawful, transparent, and accountable traditional governance. By ensuring that appointments follow proper legal and customary procedures, the administration reinforces the authority and legitimacy of traditional institutions while safeguarding community harmony. As the Traditional Council oversees the succession process, the affected communities are entering a critical period where careful adherence to law and consensus will determine the stability and acceptance of future leaders. This action sets a strong precedent for upholding the rule of law in Nigeria’s chieftaincy system.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.