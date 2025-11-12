By Naija247news Editorial DeskAso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 12, 2025

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), has issued a stern rebuke of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, over his reported verbal confrontation with a uniformed military officer in Abuja on November 11, 2025 — describing the incident as a “clear threat to national security and institutional integrity.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, Buratai said the minister’s “public disparagement” of an officer of the Nigerian Armed Forces “transcends mere misconduct,” arguing that it undermines the chain of command and disrespects the authority of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“A minister’s verbal assault on a military officer in uniform is an act of profound indiscipline that strikes at the core of our nation’s command and control structure,” Buratai wrote. “It deliberately undermines the chain of command, disrespects the authority of the Commander-in-Chief, and grievously wounds the morale of every individual who serves under the Nigerian flag.”

The former army chief warned that such actions “cannot be dismissed as political theatre,” but must instead be recognized as reckless behavior that endangers national order.

“This action by Wike is clearly an indication of undermining the Federal Government’s authority,” he said. “It is a reckless endangerment of national order. Our security institutions cannot afford to be drawn into political showmanship.”

Buratai urged the FCT Minister to tender an unequivocal public apology to President Tinubu, the Armed Forces, and particularly the officer involved in the confrontation, emphasizing that the discipline and honor of the military must remain sacrosanct.

“Consequently, Barrister Nyesom Wike must tender an immediate and unequivocal public apology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Commander-in-Chief, the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria, and the specific officer whose honour was violated,” Buratai said.

He concluded by stressing that Nigeria’s security institutions “must not be trivialized or humiliated under any guise,” calling for decisive action to protect the integrity of the Armed Forces.

“Our nation’s security must come first. It is time for decisive action, not politics of military bashing. The integrity of our Armed Forces demands nothing less,” he said.

