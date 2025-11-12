Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 12, 2025

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General OO Oluyede, OFR, has weighed in on the widely circulated video showing an altercation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a Nigerian Army officer, describing the soldier’s conduct as a reflection of discipline, emotional intelligence, and military composure.

General Oluyede, while addressing the matter, stated that every soldier possesses “an element of madness,” a quality that underpins courage and readiness to confront danger rather than flee from it.

“For while the right-thinking man withdraws from danger, a soldier charges towards it,” he said.

According to the CDS, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) does not produce “docile officers,” emphasizing that the soldier’s calm and measured reaction under provocation demonstrated the highest standards of military bearing.

“The officer’s response reflects admirable composure and emotional intelligence — qualities that lie at the heart of military leadership training. His ability to remain calm, firm, and respectful under verbal provocation demonstrates discipline and professionalism,” General Oluyede noted.

However, he expressed concern over the conduct of the FCT Minister, describing Wike’s verbal assault as “unfortunate and inappropriate.”

“It is both unfortunate and inappropriate for a federal minister to use such language toward a serving officer of the Armed Forces. Public officials should model civility and restraint, especially when addressing those in uniform who embody national service and sacrifice,” he added.

General Oluyede concluded that the incident remains under his scrutiny, affirming the Defence Headquarters’ commitment to upholding discipline, respect, and institutional integrity within the Armed Forces.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.