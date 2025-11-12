Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

Wike–Army Clash: CDS Reacts, Says Officer Displayed Admirable Composure, Calls for Civility from Public Officials

By: Ifeoluwa Okonkwo

Date:

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 12, 2025

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General OO Oluyede, OFR, has weighed in on the widely circulated video showing an altercation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a Nigerian Army officer, describing the soldier’s conduct as a reflection of discipline, emotional intelligence, and military composure.

General Oluyede, while addressing the matter, stated that every soldier possesses “an element of madness,” a quality that underpins courage and readiness to confront danger rather than flee from it.

“For while the right-thinking man withdraws from danger, a soldier charges towards it,” he said.

According to the CDS, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) does not produce “docile officers,” emphasizing that the soldier’s calm and measured reaction under provocation demonstrated the highest standards of military bearing.

“The officer’s response reflects admirable composure and emotional intelligence — qualities that lie at the heart of military leadership training. His ability to remain calm, firm, and respectful under verbal provocation demonstrates discipline and professionalism,” General Oluyede noted.

However, he expressed concern over the conduct of the FCT Minister, describing Wike’s verbal assault as “unfortunate and inappropriate.”

“It is both unfortunate and inappropriate for a federal minister to use such language toward a serving officer of the Armed Forces. Public officials should model civility and restraint, especially when addressing those in uniform who embody national service and sacrifice,” he added.

General Oluyede concluded that the incident remains under his scrutiny, affirming the Defence Headquarters’ commitment to upholding discipline, respect, and institutional integrity within the Armed Forces.

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Wike’s Verbal Assault on Military Officer Undermines National Security, Says Gen. TY Buratai — Calls for Immediate Public Apology
Next article
Wike’s clash with naval officer a reflection of institutional disorder — Peter Obi
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo
Ifeoluwa Okonkwo is a dedicated News Content Editor at Naija247news, bringing over five years of experience in news writing and editorial work. A graduate of the University of Abia State, Ifeoluwa specializes in curating and refining impactful news stories that resonate with readers. Her expertise lies in delivering accurate, timely, and engaging content across diverse topics, contributing to the platform’s reputation for excellence in journalism. Through her leadership, she ensures high editorial standards and an unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Asari Dokubo urges court-martial for ‘unruly’ military officer over clash with Minister Wike

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
12, November 2025/Naija 247news Prominent Niger Delta activist and leader...

Court Remands Journalist James Alefia in Prison Over Alleged Cyberbullying

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
12, November 2025/Naija 247news The Federal High Court sitting in...

Adeleke presents ₦705.794bn 2026 budget, pledges renewed focus on infrastructure, education, and digital economy

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
12, November 2025/Naija 247news Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State...

Senate Moves to Raise NEXIM Bank’s Capital Base to ₦1 Trillion for Stronger Export Financing

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
12, November 2025/Naija 247news The Nigerian Senate has proposed to...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Asari Dokubo urges court-martial for ‘unruly’ military officer over clash with Minister Wike

Politics & Governance 0
12, November 2025/Naija 247news Prominent Niger Delta activist and leader...

Court Remands Journalist James Alefia in Prison Over Alleged Cyberbullying

Court and laws 0
12, November 2025/Naija 247news The Federal High Court sitting in...

Adeleke presents ₦705.794bn 2026 budget, pledges renewed focus on infrastructure, education, and digital economy

Politics & Governance 0
12, November 2025/Naija 247news Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria