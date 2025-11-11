Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025

By Naija247news Staff

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka has cautioned against oversimplifying Nigeria’s complex security challenges in response to recent comments by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who accused the Nigerian government of allowing the “killing of Christians” and instructed the U.S. Department of Defence to prepare for possible action.

Soyinka, speaking on Democracy Now, said Trump’s sweeping remarks distort the realities on the ground and risk exacerbating already sensitive religious and political divisions in Nigeria.

“We must separate Nigeria’s long-standing internal problems from President Trump’s recent response,” Soyinka said. “The Christian–Islam, or Islam-versus-the-rest kind of dichotomy has existed for decades. It became truly horrendous when politics got mixed up with religious differences.”

He explained that the insecurity plaguing Nigeria is driven by extremist elements and political interests rather than a blanket conflict between Christians and Muslims.

“When perpetrators of such horrors go free, it strengthens the perception that a brutal war is going on between Christians and Muslims,” Soyinka continued. “In truth, we are dealing with extremists, political Islamists — known sometimes as ISWAP or Boko Haram — not with Muslims as a people.”

The playwright warned that Trump’s statements could widen fault lines within Nigeria’s multi-religious society and complicate peace efforts.

“When we have sweeping statements like Trump’s, it doesn’t make things easier. It expands the regions of hostility and makes peaceful resolution even more difficult,” he said.

Soyinka also disclosed that his U.S. visa was revoked following his criticisms of Trump’s administration.

“I have a feeling that I haven’t been flattering Donald Trump, and I see no reason to do that,” he remarked, recalling that Trump should feel “flattered” that he once compared him to former Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.

“Trump has said he likes war — I’m quoting him. Idi Amin was a man of war and brutality. He even called himself the Last King of Scotland and claimed he was going to liberate Scotland from the British.”

Soyinka’s comments underscore the need for nuance and historical context in understanding Nigeria’s security challenges — which stem from decades of political manipulation, extremist insurgencies, and governance failures rather than simple religious persecution.

