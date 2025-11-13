Abuja, November 13, 2025 – Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele on Wednesday rejected claims of any attempt to impeach Senate President Godswill Akpabio, describing such reports as baseless and likely to sow confusion in the upper chamber.

Bamidele’s clarification followed remarks by former Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia North), who on Tuesday acknowledged that there had been past, unsuccessful efforts by some senators to remove Akpabio from office. Kalu stressed that interventions by key members helped maintain unity in the Senate, urging lawmakers to focus on legislative stability rather than political scheming.

Bamidele Reaffirms Senate Unity

During plenary, Bamidele stated categorically that no discussion or plan exists to oust the Senate President.

“There was no attempt by any of our colleagues, nor any discussion on the possibility of removing the Senate President. We are totally united and have adopted a zero-tolerance policy for distractions because there are urgent matters of national importance demanding our attention. Reports like that are meant to create confusion,” he said.

He added:

“The Senate is stable. There is no crisis, no plan to remove anyone. Our attention is on issues that directly affect Nigerians.”

Kalu Emphasises Legislative Priorities

Speaking to journalists, Kalu recalled past efforts to destabilize the Senate leadership but noted that unity prevailed.

“Though there were attempts, we didn’t allow that to happen. That is why I always say we are one big family, and it is not going to happen,” he said.

The former Abia State governor highlighted the Senate’s focus on supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

“We are more interested in the people. The legislations we are making are pro-people, and we are focused on ensuring Nigerians can eat three times a day,” Kalu added.

A History of Speculation and Intrigue

The latest controversy evokes memories of October 2024, when rumours of a northern senators’ plot to unseat Akpabio forced the Senate to pass a vote of confidence in his leadership. At the time, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North) dismissed the claims, warning that such narratives undermined democratic progress.

Since assuming office in June 2023, Akpabio has faced persistent allegations of disloyalty and plots against him. Within two months of his inauguration, rumours of impeachment surfaced, with critics accusing him of being too subservient to the Presidency.

Though the Senate dismissed these early claims as politically motivated, subsequent reports intensified, including alleged DSS interventions to prevent Akpabio’s removal in October 2024—claims the Senate labelled as fake news.

Tensions resurfaced in July 2025, when Akpabio reportedly clashed with Senate Leader Bamidele over the announcement of the Senate’s annual recess. While the Senate spokesperson denied any conflict, insiders confirmed that tempers flared during the session.

Even earlier, in November 2024, rumours circulated about a near-physical confrontation between Akpabio and Bamidele, which was swiftly denied.

Underlying Issues

At the heart of the persistent friction are concerns over influence, regional balance, and legislative autonomy. Akpabio’s close relationship with President Tinubu has divided opinion: supporters see it as ensuring harmony between the executive and legislature, while critics view it as undue presidential influence over the Senate.

Despite the recurring rumours and internal tensions, Senate leadership continues to emphasise stability and legislative focus on national economic recovery and people-centered policies.

