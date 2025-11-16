Sanwo-Olu celebrates Fayose at 65

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on his 65th birthday.

He described Fayose, who turns 65 on Saturday, November 15, as a bold, devoted, courageous, and committed politician, as well as a passionate advocate for good governance and the welfare of the people.

In a congratulatory message issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu praised Fayose as a visionary and selfless leader who used his tenure to develop Ekiti State.

He said:

“On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, my family, and the good people and government of Lagos State, I congratulate the former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on his 65th birthday.

“Mr. Ayodele Fayose is a courageous and experienced politician, well respected in his home state of Ekiti and beyond. He is one of the most popular and respected ex-governors, with large supporters not only in Ekiti State, where he served two terms, but also across the South-West and Nigeria.

“On this occasion, I wish ex-Governor Fayose sound health, and I pray that God grants him more strength as he continues to serve humanity, Ekiti State, and Nigeria.”

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.