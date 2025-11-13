Abuja, November 12, 2025 – Former military generals have expressed outrage over Tuesday’s confrontation between Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike and naval officer A. Yerima, which erupted over a disputed parcel of land in Mabushi, Abuja.

In separate interviews with Naija247news, retired military leaders argued that such public clashes between civilian officials and uniformed officers erode the chain of command and threaten the integrity of national security institutions.

Defence Ministry Steps In

Following the incident, Minister of Defence Mohammed Badaru confirmed that the ministry is investigating the matter. Speaking at a briefing to commence activities for the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the National Defence College, Abuja, Badaru praised Yerima for his composure during the tense encounter.

“At the ministry, and indeed the Armed Forces, we will always protect our officers performing lawful duties,” Badaru said. “We are looking into this issue and assure that any officer performing his duties lawfully will be fully protected.”

The confrontation followed a dispute over ownership of the Mabushi land, which was guarded by military personnel led by Yerima under instructions from former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Zubairu Gambo (retd.) Wike alleged that the retired CNS had illegally claimed the property, prompting the heated exchange captured in a viral video.

Military Veterans React

Former Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai described Wike’s conduct as inappropriate, urging the minister to apologise to President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces, and the officer involved. Buratai said:

“A minister’s verbal assault on a military officer in uniform is an act of profound indiscipline. It undermines the chain of command, disrespects the authority of the Commander-in-Chief, and grievously wounds the morale of every individual serving under the Nigerian flag.”

Brig. Gen. Peter Aro (retd.) stressed that the clash underscores the importance of respecting proper procedures in a democracy.

“The officer was acting under lawful orders from his superior. The minister had every right to question land ownership, but only through official channels. A public confrontation diminishes institutional respect and exposes government disarray,” he said.

Retired Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinbi called the incident “unacceptable,” noting that any confrontation with a military officer is effectively a confrontation with the Commander-in-Chief.

Wike’s Team Defends Him

Senior Special Assistant on Publicity, Lere Olayinka, defended the minister, claiming the land had been illegally partitioned and sold, despite being originally allocated for park and recreation purposes in 2007.

“That land lies within Mabushi, designated for public and corporate buildings, not private residences. Vice Admiral Gambo has no valid title or approved building plan. His use of military personnel to assert ownership was inappropriate,” Olayinka said.

The aide explained that the land’s allocation for park and recreation was denied for commercial conversion in 2022, long before Wike assumed office.

Legal Experts Weigh In

Constitutional and military law experts expressed differing opinions on the legality of the incident. Prof. Sebastine Hon, SAN, condemned the officer’s obstruction of Wike, arguing that military personnel cannot follow orders that are illegal or manifestly unjust.

“No service law permits a serving officer to guard the private property of a retired officer under suspicious circumstances. Wike acted as the President’s delegate in the FCT, and his action was lawful,” Hon said.

SAN Simon Lough affirmed that the minister acted within his delegated authority over FCT lands but questioned the necessity of personally visiting the site, noting that official correspondence could have sufficed.

Abuja-based lawyer and human rights advocate Pelumi Olajengbesi stressed that while the minister manages civil administration, he does not command the military, which operates under the President via the chain of command.

“A soldier answers to superior officers, not politicians. Any conflict involving military personnel should be escalated through proper channels or to the President, not confronted directly,” Olajengbesi said.

National Debate on Civil-Military Relations

The incident has reignited discussions on civil-military relations in Nigeria, highlighting the delicate balance between political authority and military discipline. Observers warn that public clashes like this could set a dangerous precedent, undermining both civil governance and military cohesion if left unchecked.

