National Politics

Former Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, d!es at 70

By: Naija247news

Date:

Former Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has passed away.

Details of his death are still emerging, but reports indicate that he died in a London hospital following a prolonged battle with heart disease.

Obiano served as governor of Anambra State from 2014 to 2022, succeeding Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Born on August 8, 1955, in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, Obiano is survived by his wife, Ebele, and their children.

May his soul rest in peace.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Why the CBN Must Resist Turning Nigeria’s Fixed-Income Market Into a One-Institution Empire
