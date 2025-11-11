Abuja, Nigeria (Naija247news) — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and ex-Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, wanted over alleged conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257, a fund linked to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

In a public notice released on Monday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said the funds were originally allocated by the NCDMB to Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a modular refinery project that never materialised.

“The commission has obtained a valid warrant from the Federal High Court, Lagos, to arrest Chief Sylva and bring him before investigators to answer to the alleged offence,” Oyewale stated.

Sylva Placed on Global Security Watchlists

Sources within the anti-graft agency confirmed to Naija247news that Sylva has been placed on the watchlists of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Interpol, the UK Metropolitan Police, and Canadian authorities.

“The case has been on for a long time. He was visiting our office until he later stopped. Now that we have declared him wanted, global agencies have been duly notified,” an EFCC insider disclosed.

The arrest warrant, signed on November 6, 2025, by Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Lagos, authorises security operatives to detain Sylva for questioning.

House of Reps Probing $35m Refinery Investment

The development comes just weeks after the House of Representatives launched an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of a $35 million investment made by the NCDMB in the same refinery project.

Lawmaker Billy Osawaru, who sponsored the motion, decried the absence of the refinery despite massive public funding. Stakeholders had earlier petitioned the EFCC in May 2024, urging the agency to investigate the failed venture and other questionable NCDMB investments.

The House has since directed its Committees on Midstream, Downstream, and Legislative Compliance to probe the deal and submit a report within four weeks.

Military Raid and Political Controversy

This is not the first time Sylva’s name has surfaced in controversy. On October 25, his Abuja residence was raided by the military over alleged links to an attempted coup.

During the operation, his younger brother, Paga, who serves as his Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, and his driver were arrested. Sylva was reportedly in the United Kingdom at the time.

Sylva’s Camp Accuses EFCC of Political Witch-Hunt

Reacting to the EFCC declaration, Sylva’s media aide, Julius Bokoru, dismissed the allegations as politically motivated, accusing the commission of waging a “digital witch-hunt” against his principal.

“No formal communication was extended to him, no protocol observed — only a sudden digital proclamation designed to inflame public sentiment,” Bokoru said in a statement.

He questioned how earlier allegations of an attempted coup had suddenly “metamorphosed into a financial allegation,” describing the process as a “coordinated political onslaught” aimed at tarnishing Sylva’s image ahead of future political ambitions.

“Chief Sylva remains a law-abiding citizen and will honour the EFCC invitation upon returning from his medical trip in the United Kingdom,” Bokoru added, maintaining that the refinery project was legitimate and transparent.

He concluded:

“The desperation to sully Sylva’s name knows no restraint. Yet, light must always outshine darkness — and truth will prevail.”

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.