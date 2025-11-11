Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

EFCC Declares Former Petroleum Minister Timipre Sylva Wanted Over Alleged $14.8 Million Fraud

By: Naija247news

Date:

As Court issues warrant as anti-graft agency intensifies probe into missing refinery investment funds

By Naija247news staff | Abuja, Nigeria – November 10, 2025

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Timipre Sylva, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and ex-Governor of Bayelsa State, wanted over an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257 — part of federal funds earmarked for the construction of a modular refinery in the Niger Delta.

The EFCC, in a public notice issued on Monday by its spokesperson Dele Oyewale, said the funds were part of an investment by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited, a project that has yet to materialize despite multimillion-dollar government support.

“The public is hereby notified that Timipre Sylva, a former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, and former Governor of Bayelsa State, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257 — part of funds injected by the NCDMB into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a refinery,” the statement read.

According to the EFCC, the arrest warrant was secured on November 6, 2025, from the Federal High Court in Lagos, presided over by Justice D.I. Dipeolu, authorizing law enforcement agencies to apprehend Sylva and bring him before the commission for questioning.

Nationwide Manhunt and International Alerts

The EFCC has called on the public to provide any information on Sylva’s whereabouts, listing its offices in major cities — including Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano — as contact points. The commission also provided an emergency line (08093322644) and its official email (info@efcc.gov.ng) for leads.

Reliable sources within the anti-graft body told The African Desk that Sylva’s name has been placed on FBI and Interpol watchlists, following a collaborative request between the EFCC and international enforcement partners.

“The arrest warrant enables cross-border enforcement in case the suspect attempts to evade investigation,” one EFCC source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the probe is ongoing.

House of Representatives Investigates $35 Million Refinery Scandal

Sylva’s case comes just weeks after the House of Representatives resolved to investigate the alleged mismanagement of $35 million invested by the NCDMB into the same refinery project — a facility that has reportedly never existed on ground.

The motion, sponsored by lawmaker Billy Osawaru, raised serious concerns about how public funds were allocated to Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited, five years after the project was announced with much fanfare.

“Stakeholders petitioned the EFCC in May 2024 to probe the NCDMB’s multimillion-dollar refinery investments, but the agency remained silent for nearly a year,” Osawaru told the House.

Following deliberations, the House mandated its Committees on Midstream, Downstream, and Legislative Compliance to investigate the matter and submit their findings within four weeks.

Sylva’s Political and Legal Troubles Deepen

The EFCC declaration adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding Sylva, who served as Minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari and later contested the Bayelsa governorship on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Barely two weeks earlier, Sylva made headlines after Nigerian military operatives raided his Abuja residence on October 25, allegedly in connection with an attempted coup plot.

During the operation, his younger brother Paga Sylva, who serves as his Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, and his driver were arrested. Sylva himself was reportedly out of the country at the time.

In a statement at the time, his media aide Julius Bokoru condemned the military raid, dismissing any link to subversive activities.

“The invasion of Chief Sylva’s home was unprovoked and unjustified. He remains a law-abiding citizen who has served Nigeria diligently,” Bokoru said.

A Familiar Pattern in Nigeria’s Oil Sector

The scandal once again exposes the chronic lack of accountability in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector — a space long plagued by opaque contracts, abandoned projects, and political interference.

Analysts note that the NCDMB, established to promote indigenous participation in the oil industry, has faced mounting criticism for poor oversight of public-private partnerships.

According to data from the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), over $10 billion in government-backed oil projects have been either abandoned or unaccounted for between 2010 and 2023.

The Atlantic Refinery project, first announced in 2018 as a 2,000-barrel-per-day modular plant, was touted as part of Nigeria’s strategy to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products. Yet, seven years later, no physical structure has been commissioned.

Public Outcry and Legal Next Steps

Civil society groups have urged the EFCC to move swiftly in pursuing accountability. The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) called the case “a litmus test” for Nigeria’s fight against high-level graft.

“It is not enough to declare politicians wanted. Nigerians deserve convictions, not headlines,” said CACOL Executive Director Debo Adeniran.

As of press time, the EFCC has not disclosed whether it has contacted Sylva’s legal representatives or whether an Interpol red notice has been formally issued.

 

Meta Description (140 characters)

 

SEO Tags

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Dangote Fertiliser Partners with Germany’s thyssenkrupp Uhde to License Four Urea Granulation Units in Nigeria
Next article
EFCC Places Timipre Sylva on FBI and Interpol Watchlist Over $14.8m Fraud Allegation
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

20 Ships Carrying Fuel and Food Expected at Lagos Ports Between Nov. 10–12

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025 By...

Tinubu Hails Take-Off of Chinese Funded Nigeria’s First Methanol Factory in Ondo

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025 By...

NERC Says DisCos Metered 70,888 New Electricity Customers in August 2025

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
By Constance Athekame Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November...

Experts Split Over Tinubu’s 15% Import Duty on Petroleum Products, Warn of Inflation and Market Strain

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Simon Akoje Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

20 Ships Carrying Fuel and Food Expected at Lagos Ports Between Nov. 10–12

Oil & Gas 0
Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025 By...

Tinubu Hails Take-Off of Chinese Funded Nigeria’s First Methanol Factory in Ondo

Oil & Gas 0
Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025 By...

NERC Says DisCos Metered 70,888 New Electricity Customers in August 2025

Power & Renewables 0
By Constance Athekame Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria