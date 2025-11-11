As Court issues warrant as anti-graft agency intensifies probe into missing refinery investment funds

By Naija247news staff | Abuja, Nigeria – November 10, 2025

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Timipre Sylva, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and ex-Governor of Bayelsa State, wanted over an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257 — part of federal funds earmarked for the construction of a modular refinery in the Niger Delta.

The EFCC, in a public notice issued on Monday by its spokesperson Dele Oyewale, said the funds were part of an investment by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited, a project that has yet to materialize despite multimillion-dollar government support.

“The public is hereby notified that Timipre Sylva, a former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, and former Governor of Bayelsa State, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14,859,257 — part of funds injected by the NCDMB into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a refinery,” the statement read.

According to the EFCC, the arrest warrant was secured on November 6, 2025, from the Federal High Court in Lagos, presided over by Justice D.I. Dipeolu, authorizing law enforcement agencies to apprehend Sylva and bring him before the commission for questioning.

Nationwide Manhunt and International Alerts

The EFCC has called on the public to provide any information on Sylva’s whereabouts, listing its offices in major cities — including Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Kano — as contact points. The commission also provided an emergency line (08093322644) and its official email (info@efcc.gov.ng) for leads.

Reliable sources within the anti-graft body told The African Desk that Sylva’s name has been placed on FBI and Interpol watchlists, following a collaborative request between the EFCC and international enforcement partners.

“The arrest warrant enables cross-border enforcement in case the suspect attempts to evade investigation,” one EFCC source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the probe is ongoing.

House of Representatives Investigates $35 Million Refinery Scandal

Sylva’s case comes just weeks after the House of Representatives resolved to investigate the alleged mismanagement of $35 million invested by the NCDMB into the same refinery project — a facility that has reportedly never existed on ground.

The motion, sponsored by lawmaker Billy Osawaru, raised serious concerns about how public funds were allocated to Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited, five years after the project was announced with much fanfare.

“Stakeholders petitioned the EFCC in May 2024 to probe the NCDMB’s multimillion-dollar refinery investments, but the agency remained silent for nearly a year,” Osawaru told the House.

Following deliberations, the House mandated its Committees on Midstream, Downstream, and Legislative Compliance to investigate the matter and submit their findings within four weeks.

Sylva’s Political and Legal Troubles Deepen

The EFCC declaration adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding Sylva, who served as Minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari and later contested the Bayelsa governorship on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Barely two weeks earlier, Sylva made headlines after Nigerian military operatives raided his Abuja residence on October 25, allegedly in connection with an attempted coup plot.

During the operation, his younger brother Paga Sylva, who serves as his Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, and his driver were arrested. Sylva himself was reportedly out of the country at the time.

In a statement at the time, his media aide Julius Bokoru condemned the military raid, dismissing any link to subversive activities.

“The invasion of Chief Sylva’s home was unprovoked and unjustified. He remains a law-abiding citizen who has served Nigeria diligently,” Bokoru said.

A Familiar Pattern in Nigeria’s Oil Sector

The scandal once again exposes the chronic lack of accountability in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector — a space long plagued by opaque contracts, abandoned projects, and political interference.

Analysts note that the NCDMB, established to promote indigenous participation in the oil industry, has faced mounting criticism for poor oversight of public-private partnerships.

According to data from the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), over $10 billion in government-backed oil projects have been either abandoned or unaccounted for between 2010 and 2023.

The Atlantic Refinery project, first announced in 2018 as a 2,000-barrel-per-day modular plant, was touted as part of Nigeria’s strategy to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products. Yet, seven years later, no physical structure has been commissioned.

Public Outcry and Legal Next Steps

Civil society groups have urged the EFCC to move swiftly in pursuing accountability. The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) called the case “a litmus test” for Nigeria’s fight against high-level graft.

“It is not enough to declare politicians wanted. Nigerians deserve convictions, not headlines,” said CACOL Executive Director Debo Adeniran.

As of press time, the EFCC has not disclosed whether it has contacted Sylva’s legal representatives or whether an Interpol red notice has been formally issued.

