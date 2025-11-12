Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

DSS Files Charges Against Man for Allegedly Calling for Coup

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

By Taiye Agbaje

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday filed a criminal charge against a 27-year-old man, Innocent Onukwume, for allegedly advocating for a coup in Nigeria.

The six-count charge was filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the DSS alleging that Onukwume, a resident of Umusayo Layout, Oyigbo Local Government Area in Rivers State, committed the offence in October 2025.

The charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/610/2025, was submitted on Nov. 11 through the agency’s lawyer, A. M. Danalami, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The DSS stated that Onukwume’s actions contravened provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (As Amended), and that the alleged offences are punishable under Section 59(1) of the Criminal Code Act, Cap 77, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In count one, Onukwume was accused of posting on his verified X account (@theagroman) in October 2025, a message calling for a coup, urging the disposal of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), suspension of the Nigerian government, and for citizens to join a group identified as AES. The DSS described the post as intended to “cause fear and alarm to the public” and disturb public peace.

Onukwume, the sole defendant in the case, is expected to be arraigned later this week.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Education Minister Launches Repositioning Drive for Federal Unity Colleges
Next article
Nigeria to Launch 2025 Oil Licensing Round on December 1 to Boost Output and Revive Dormant Fields
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

African World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Playoffs: Squads, Teams, and Start Time Explained

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
CAF Sets Stage for Fierce Continental Showdown as Nigeria,...

Nigeria Battles for Redemption as CAF Unveils 2026 World Cup Playoff Roadmap

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Super Eagles Face Fierce Continental Contest as 10 African...

Nigeria to Launch 2025 Oil Licensing Round on December 1 to Boost Output and Revive Dormant Fields

Joshua Chinonye Joshua Chinonye -
The Nigerian government targets undeveloped and gas-rich fields under...

Education Minister Launches Repositioning Drive for Federal Unity Colleges

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
11, November 2025/Naija 247news The federal government, through the Federal...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

African World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Playoffs: Squads, Teams, and Start Time Explained

FootBall 0
CAF Sets Stage for Fierce Continental Showdown as Nigeria,...

Nigeria Battles for Redemption as CAF Unveils 2026 World Cup Playoff Roadmap

FootBall 0
Super Eagles Face Fierce Continental Contest as 10 African...

Nigeria to Launch 2025 Oil Licensing Round on December 1 to Boost Output and Revive Dormant Fields

Oil & Gas 0
The Nigerian government targets undeveloped and gas-rich fields under...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria