‘Bury Me Within One Month of My Death’ — Ayo Fayose Outlines His Funeral Wishes

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State – Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has disclosed how he wants his burial to be conducted after his death. The instructions were shared in a video clip played during his 65th birthday celebration on Saturday, November 15.

In the footage, Fayose requested that his burial take place within four weeks of his passing and entrusted the state government with the arrangements. He also emphasized that his family should mourn in private after the burial.

“Remember me for anything. And when I die, let me say this: death is inevitable. My body belongs to the Ekiti state government,” Fayose said.

He added, “Ekiti state government takes over my body, and I must be buried within four weeks; because the state might not be ready within two or three days, we will allow them four weeks. And my children are to wear their own clothes and follow the government of Ekiti at the time to do the needful.”

Fayose also requested to be laid to rest at a triangle in his grandmother’s home, the mother of his father, where he has prepared a garden. “After my departure, nobody must come there again. Allow me to go. If you want to show me love, if you want to take care of me, do so now,” he said.

Fayose, who turned 65 on Saturday, served as governor of Ekiti State twice—between 2003 and 2006, and 2014 and 2018—under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

President Bola Tinubu congratulated the former governor, praising his consistency and fearlessness in expressing his views. “Whether right or wrong, former governor Fayose is never afraid to say his mind without minding whose ox is gored,” Tinubu said in a statement. “As his elder brother, I value his support for me and my administration.”

The President prayed for Fayose’s good health and for him to find further purpose in his service to humanity.

