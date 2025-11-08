8, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it has uploaded 56.47 per cent of the results in the Anambra State governorship election onto its Result Viewing Portal (IReV) as of 4:18 pm on Saturday. The figure signals progress in the digital collation process but also raises questions among stakeholders over what lies ahead in this closely watched poll.

Progress on Uploads: Milestone Achieved, Yet Unease Grows

With over half of the polling‐unit results already uploaded, INEC is signalling forward momentum in making the electoral process more transparent. The data visible online allows party agents, civil society and the public to monitor outcomes in real time — a development long championed by election watchdogs.

Nevertheless, the fact remains that 43.53 per cent of results are still pending upload. That gap, in the context of an outcome that may hinge on a few thousand votes, has triggered anxiety within the political class and civil society. The critical question: will the remaining uploads be as seamless, open and timely as the first half?

High Stakes in Anambra: The Climate of Contention

This governorship race in Anambra carries considerable weight—politically and symbolically. With millions of registered voters, intense party competition and strong local media interest, every result matters. Reports of alleged vote–buying and strong accusations flying between candidates earlier in the day have heightened the atmosphere of suspense.

For many, the 56.47 per cent upload is a welcome sign that the process is underway and that technology is being leveraged for transparency. But for others, it is only a beginning. The missing chunk of results holds potential for shifts in lead positions—especially in local government areas yet to register full uploads.

What the Figure Really Means

Transparency advancing: The fact that the public can already view more than half of polling‐unit results is a positive signal for openness.

Room for uncertainty: Nearly half the results remain unseen — this un‑uploaded segment is where outcomes can still swing.

System test underway: Uploading results is not just about numbers but also about reliability of the IReV portal, connectivity, ad‑hoc staff compliance and data integrity.

Pressure mounting: Political actors and the public will now be watching how fast and how smoothly the rest of results surface—and whether there are discrepancies between uploads and announced figures.

The Road Ahead: What to Watch and Expect

With this halfway milestone passed, attention now turns to the next phases:

Complete uploads: INEC must ensure the remaining results are uploaded without undue delay. Any unexpected lag could fuel suspicion of manipulation.

Agent & observer access: Party agents, election monitors and the media should continue to have access to both the portal data and the physical collation process for verification.

Transparency in anomalies: If uploads differ from agents’ records or if missing results show up en masse late in the day, explanations will be demanded.

Clear declaration timeline: The faster all uploads and collation conclude, the lower the risk of post‑result unrest or legal surprises. A protracted wait may erode public confidence.

Public trust: Technology alone won’t guarantee acceptance—how stakeholders interpret and respond to the process will be key. The 56 per cent figure may be viewed as progress or as “only halfway done”—the difference lies in what follows.

The INEC’s announcement that 56.47 per cent of results have been uploaded in the Anambra governorship election represents a significant step forward in the digitisation and transparency of Nigeria’s elections. But it is not the finish line. With over 40 per cent of results still outstanding, and with political tensions running high, the next few hours will determine whether this milestone becomes the foundation of a credible outcome—or the prelude to contested claims. For voters, parties and observers, the message is clear: The process must be open, the uploads complete, and the declaration fair. Only then can the people of Anambra accept the verdict as legitimate.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.