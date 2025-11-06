Menu
INEC & Election News

Anambra Guber: INEC Tasks Journalists to Be Guided by Electoral Act

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

6, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on journalists covering the Anambra State governorship election to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act and exercise responsible reporting.

The commission’s directive comes amid heightened public interest in the electoral process, with political parties intensifying campaigns ahead of the vote. INEC emphasized that journalists play a critical role in shaping public perception and must ensure accuracy, fairness, and impartiality in election coverage.

INEC Highlights Role of Media in Free and Fair Elections

Speaking during a briefing with the media in Awka, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner for Anambra, Dr. Pascal Onu, noted that journalists have a constitutional duty to report facts and avoid spreading misinformation that could undermine the electoral process.

> “The media is an essential partner in our democracy. Accurate and ethical reporting ensures that voters are well-informed and that elections are conducted transparently,” Dr. Onu said.

“We urge journalists to familiarize themselves with the Electoral Act and guidelines issued by INEC, as any violation could have serious legal consequences.”

The commissioner also highlighted the importance of professional integrity, stressing that sensationalism and partisan reporting could threaten the credibility of the election and fuel tensions among political actors and the electorate.

Training and Briefing for Journalists

As part of its pre-election preparations, INEC has scheduled media briefings and training workshops to ensure that journalists are equipped with up-to-date information on electoral processes, campaign regulations, and reporting standards.

The training aims to educate reporters on:

Prohibited activities under the Electoral Act

Guidelines on covering political campaigns and rallies

Handling election-related information responsibly

Avoiding dissemination of fake news and unverified reports

Dr. Onu explainedthat these measures are intended to strengthen the collaboration between INEC and the media while promoting a peaceful and credible electoral process in Anambra State.

Commission Warns Against Electoral Offenses

INEC also reminded journalists that they are not exempt from the provisions of the law. Any person, including members of the media, found breaching electoral guidelines or spreading false information could face penalties under the Electoral Act.

> “The law applies to everyone involved in the electoral process. Journalists must ensure that their reporting does not incite violence, misinform the public, or compromise the integrity of the election,” Dr. Onu warned.

The commission reiterated that proactive adherence to electoral guidelines would not only enhance public trust in the media but also contribute to a smooth, transparent, and credible election in Anambra State.

Media Community Reacts

Journalists and media practitioners have welcomed INEC’s directive, describing it as timely and necessary to ensure responsible reporting.

Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwosu, a senior correspondent with a local media house in Awka, told Naija 247 News that the pre-election briefing would help reporters avoid inadvertent breaches of the law.

> “Elections can be volatile, and misinformation can escalate tensions quickly. INEC’s guidance gives journalists the tools and knowledge to cover the election professionally and responsibly,” Nwosu said.

Other media stakeholders called for continuous engagement with INEC throughout the electoral period to maintain ethical standards and promote voter education.

upholding Credible Journalism in Anambra Guber

As the Anambra governorship election approaches, INEC’s directive underscores the pivotal role of journalists in sustaining a credible, transparent, and peaceful electoral process.

By adhering to the Electoral Act, avoiding bias, and reporting responsibly, the media can ensure that voters are accurately informed, political tensions are minimized, and the democratic process in Anambra State is strengthened.

The commission’s proactive engagement with the press is a reminder that free media and free elections go hand in hand, and that professional integrity remains a cornerstone of democracy in Nigeria.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

