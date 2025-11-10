Menu
INEC & Election News

Anambra guber: Imo APP hails INEC, security agencies for peaceful, credible election

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

10, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Party (APP) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for a largely peaceful and credible conduct of the Anambra State gubernatorial election. In a statement yesterday, the party lauded the professionalism of electoral officials and the disciplined deployment of security operatives, saying the collaboration ensured voters exercised their rights without fear or intimidation

Speaking to newsmen, the APP State Chairman, Chief Emeka Okafor, described the election as a testament to the growing maturity of Nigeria’s electoral process. “We are pleased with the level of preparedness demonstrated by INEC across the state. Polling units opened on time, materials arrived as scheduled, and officials were available to guide voters. Most importantly, the electorate participated freely, which is a clear indicator of progress in our democratic journey,” Okafor said.

The party also praised the Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies for their proactive roles in maintaining law and order. According to Okafor, the security presence deterred potential disruptions and contributed to a calm and orderly voting environment. “Our members and supporters were able to cast their votes without interference or intimidation. This should serve as an example for future elections in the region,” he added.

Observers noted that the election, which attracted wide attention across Anambra and neighboring states, was largely devoid of the violence and ballot snatching that have marred previous polls in the Southeast. Voters reportedly queued peacefully in most polling units, with INEC officials providing guidance and support to ensure proper conduct.

Chief Okafor stressed the importance of all political parties respecting the outcome of the election. “While competition is healthy and expected, it must remain civil. We urge candidates and their supporters to uphold the integrity of the process and refrain from acts that could undermine peace or public confidence in the electoral system,” he said.

The Imo APP further highlighted the strategic planning and coordination between INEC and security agencies, noting that their collaboration was crucial in handling logistical challenges and preventing electoral misconduct. According to the party, this level of preparedness sends a strong message that Nigeria’s democracy is evolving and that electoral violence is gradually being curtailed.

Political analysts have also pointed to the significance of the election’s smooth conduct, suggesting it reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions. Dr. Chukwuma Eze, a governance expert based in Awka, noted that the absence of major disruptions could boost voter confidence in upcoming elections across the Southeast. “If INEC and security agencies continue to operate at this level of efficiency and neutrality, it will enhance public trust in the electoral system and encourage greater participation in future polls,” he said.

Voter education campaigns ahead of the election were also credited with contributing to the orderly process. Many residents expressed satisfaction with the voting experience, highlighting the transparency of accreditation procedures and ballot handling. Social media reports and live updates from observers indicated that most polling stations remained calm, and instances of misconduct were minimal and promptly addressed by authorities.

As Anambra awaits the official announcement of results, the commendation from the Imo APP underscores the importance of collaboration between electoral authorities, security agencies, and political actors in safeguarding democracy. The peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election serves as a benchmark for future polls, demonstrating that with proper planning, discipline, and public engagement, credible elections are achievable even in regions previously known for electoral tensions.

The message from the APP is clear: democracy thrives when voters are free to choose, electoral bodies are competent, and security agencies act impartially. For Nigeria, this election represents not just a contest for political leadership, but a renewed opportunity to strengthen institutions, deepen civic culture, and ensure that governance reflects the will of the people. The lessons from Anambra, if embraced nationwide, could pave the way for a more peaceful, participatory, and credible democratic experience in the years ahead.

