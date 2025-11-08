8, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Anambra State governorship election witnessed heightened tensions in a local community on Saturday as Labour Party candidate Uche Ekwunife clashed with the APGA chairman over alleged disruption of voting. The confrontation, which occurred amid the collation of votes, underscores the intensity and high stakes of the state’s tightly contested gubernatorial race.

Election observers described the incident as a vivid illustration of how local-level tensions can escalate quickly during a competitive poll, raising concerns about electoral conduct, security, and the overall credibility of the process.

The Clash: Allegations and Accusations

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute erupted when Ekwunife, accompanied by her campaign team, arrived at a polling unit where APGA officials were accused of obstructing the voting process. Ekwunife allegedly confronted the APGA chairman, accusing him and party agents of deliberately delaying votes to favour their candidate.

> “We will not allow the will of the people to be undermined. Every vote counts, and any attempt to disrupt the process will be resisted,” Ekwunife reportedly said during the confrontation.

The APGA chairman, however, denied any wrongdoing, claiming that party agents were present only to ensure order and prevent malpractice. He accused opposition operatives of exaggerating the situation to create a narrative of victimization.

Observers noted that tensions remained high for several minutes, with election officials and security personnel intervening to restore calm. While the clash did not escalate into physical violence, it highlighted the fragile nature of polling unit interactions and the potential for disputes to affect voter confidence.

Political Context: Rising Tensions in Anambra

Anambra’s governorship race has historically been intense, with rival parties engaging in aggressive campaigning and strategic maneuvers across local government areas. In 2025, the contest features APGA’s incumbent Governor Charles Soludo, Labour Party candidate Uche Ekwunife, PDP, and ADC contenders, making competition fierce and voter engagement highly polarized.

The clash between Ekwunife and the APGA chairman is emblematic of broader political dynamics, where high-stakes elections often see heightened scrutiny of polling units, allegations of malpractice, and disputes over ballot handling. Analysts note that such incidents are not uncommon in Nigeria’s politically charged landscape, but they can influence public perception and the credibility of results if not managed promptly.

Implications for the Election

While the incident was contained, it has raised questions about the conduct of party agents and the role of election monitors in ensuring fair play. Experts highlight several key implications:

Voter Confidence: Disputes at polling units can discourage voters or create mistrust in the integrity of the process.

Party Accountability: Allegations of obstruction or disruption emphasize the need for parties to ensure that their agents adhere strictly to electoral guidelines.

Security Oversight: Effective intervention by INEC officials and law enforcement is critical to prevent escalation and maintain order.

Civil society groups and election observers have called for calm, urging candidates and party operatives to allow independent officials to manage the process and resolve disputes through established mechanisms rather than confrontations

INEC and Security Response

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured stakeholders that it is monitoring all polling units to ensure free and fair voting. Security agencies present at the scene intervened promptly to de-escalate the situation, restoring normalcy and ensuring that voters could cast their ballots without intimidation.

INEC officials also reiterated the importance of reporting incidents through official channels rather than taking matters into one’s own hands, emphasizing that due process is vital to protecting the credibility of the election

The clash between Labour Party’s Uche Ekwunife and the APGA chairman over alleged voting disruptions highlights the high-stakes and often tense nature of Anambra State’s gubernatorial elections. While the confrontation was resolved without physical violence, it underscores the fragility of local electoral processes and the critical need for strict adherence to electoral guidelines by party agents.

As the election progresses, incidents like these will test the ability of INEC, security agencies, and civil society to maintain order, protect voters, and uphold the integrity of the polls. For candidates and political parties, the episode serves as a reminder that effective campaigning includes respect for the democratic process, proper conduct at polling units, and the avoidance of actions that could undermine public trust.

Ultimately, the outcome of the Anambra governorship election will depend not only on votes cast but also on the credibility of the process and the commitment of all stakeholders to ensure a free, fair, and transparent exercise.

Reporting by Favor Akpan