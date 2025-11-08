8, November 2025/Naija 247news

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Anambra State, Dr. Afam Nwosu, has declared that he would never indulge in vote-buying or any form of electoral malpractice to win the forthcoming governorship election. Nwosu said his ambition to lead the state was driven by a passion for service, not desperation for power, insisting that he would rather lose the election than compromise his integrity or the will of the people.

Nwosu Speaks on Election Ethics

Speaking during an interaction with journalists in Awka on Friday, Nwosu condemned the growing trend of vote-buying in Nigerian elections, describing it as a cancer that undermines democracy and the credibility of the electoral process. He said that for Anambra and Nigeria to move forward, politicians must learn to play by the rules and allow the people’s voices to count at the polls.

> “I will never buy votes or encourage anyone to do so on my behalf,” Nwosu stated. “Democracy is about choice, not transaction. When leaders emerge through vote-buying, they become accountable to their sponsors, not the people. That is why we are where we are today as a country.”

The ADC candidate added that his political philosophy is anchored on integrity, transparency, and service delivery, noting that the people of Anambra deserve a governor who will govern with conscience and not one who sees leadership as an investment to recover campaign expenses.

‘We Must End Vote Buying to Save Nigeria’

Dr. Nwosu lamented that the menace of vote-buying has become widespread across Nigeria, with politicians openly distributing cash and materials during elections. According to him, such practices destroy the foundation of democracy and rob competent candidates of the opportunity to serve.

He said, “Vote-buying is the highest form of corruption because it kills the people’s right to choose their leaders. If we continue on this path, Nigeria’s democracy will remain weak. We must begin to educate our people that selling their votes means selling their future.”

Nwosu urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and civil society organisations to intensify efforts toward curbing electoral malpractices ahead of the November election in Anambra. He also called on voters to resist financial inducement and vote according to their conscience.

Promises of a People-Centred Government

Highlighting his agenda for the state, Nwosu promised to prioritize youth empowerment, infrastructure development, healthcare, and education if elected. He said the ADC government under his leadership would focus on industrial growth and technological advancement to position Anambra as a hub for innovation and commerce in the Southeast.

He further disclosed plans to establish a transparent governance framework that would promote accountability and attract both local and foreign investors. “Anambra has the human capital and resources to become one of the most developed states in Nigeria. What we lack is visionary leadership that genuinely cares for the people,” he said.

Nwosu also pledged to create an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive and for artisans to benefit from government support programmes. He noted that empowering citizens economically was the most sustainable way to discourage vote-buying and strengthen the democratic process.

ADC Candidate Cautions Fellow Politicians

The ADC flagbearer called on fellow contestants to focus on issue-based campaigns rather than engaging in character assassination or vote trading. He said the people of Anambra were now politically aware and could no longer be deceived by empty promises or financial inducements.

> “Politics should not be a do-or-die affair,” he added. “We must stop seeing elections as war. Leadership is about service, and if you truly have the people at heart, you will not try to manipulate them. I’m running to offer solutions, not to enrich myself.

He expressed confidence that Anambra voters would reject corrupt practices and elect leaders who have the capacity and sincerity to deliver good governance.

As Anambra prepares for the governorship election, Nwosu’s stance on clean politics stands out in a political environment often marred by financial inducement and manipulation. His declaration that he would rather lose than buy votes has sparked conversations about the morality of Nigerian politics and the need for electoral reforms.

Observers say that whether he wins or not, Nwosu’s message underscores a growing demand among citizens for credible leadership and an end to vote trading — a message that may redefine the future of democratic governance in Anambra State.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.