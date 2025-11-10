10, November 2025/Naija 247news

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, alongside the youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has rejected recent claims by the United States alleging widespread religious persecution in the country. Both parties described the U.S. assertion as misleading and unreflective of Nigeria’s reality, insisting that the nation remains a secular and united state where freedom of worship is constitutionally protected.

The U.S. government had in a recent report accused Nigeria of systemic religious persecution, hinting at targeted violence against Christians and suggesting that the country could be designated a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) for violations of religious freedom.

Reacting to the report, the First Lady said Nigeria’s diversity should be seen as a source of strength rather than division. She emphasized that the country’s constitution guarantees freedom of religion, noting that citizens of all faiths coexist peacefully across communities.

Mrs. Tinubu, who spoke at a youth interfaith dialogue in Abuja, dismissed what she called “foreign narratives built on half-truths,” urging Nigerians to resist external attempts to pit one religion against another.

> “We are a nation blessed with Christians, Muslims, and traditional worshippers who live and work side by side. Our unity must never be defined by the lens of outsiders. The U.S. report does not represent who we are or the efforts being made by this administration to promote peace and tolerance,” she said.

The First Lady added that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has been consistent in promoting religious harmony through inclusive appointments, faith-based interventions, and community dialogues that bridge ethnic and religious divides.

She further noted that insecurity in Nigeria — whether in the North, Middle Belt, or South — is driven by terrorism, banditry, and criminality rather than religion. “The pain of insecurity is shared by Nigerians of all faiths,” she said. “Terrorists do not ask for church membership or mosque attendance before they strike.”

CAN Youths Back FG, Condemn U.S. Report

Echoing similar sentiments, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Youth Wing also condemned the U.S. allegations, describing them as an “unfounded attempt to stigmatize the country.”

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Belusochukwu Enwere, the youth body said it found the U.S. report “deeply troubling and disconnected from ground realities.”

According to Enwere, while isolated incidents of religiously motivated attacks occur, it is wrong to generalize them as government-sanctioned persecution.

> “Nigeria’s challenges are multidimensional — insecurity, poverty, and bad governance — but to claim that Christians are systematically persecuted by the state is false. Our government has Muslims and Christians working together at the highest levels, proving that religion is not a barrier to opportunity or service,” he stated.

The CAN youth leader urged both Christian and Muslim youths to reject divisive propaganda and focus on building national peace. “We must not allow foreign reports to define our identity or sow mistrust among us,” he added.

Government’s Official Position

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had earlier rejected the U.S. designation threat, describing it as “based on misinformation and politically motivated narratives.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, noted that Nigeria’s constitution expressly prohibits any form of state-backed religious persecution. He argued that security challenges in the country are rooted in socio-economic and political factors, not religion.

> “No administration in Nigeria has ever endorsed or promoted religious bias. Our commitment to religious freedom is unwavering,” Tuggar said, calling on international partners to rely on verifiable data rather than activist-driven reports.

As the debate over religious freedom in Nigeria continues, voices from across the country — including the Presidency, faith groups, and youth organizations — appear united in rejecting the U.S. claims.

While acknowledging the pain of victims of violence across regions, many insist that framing Nigeria’s insecurity as religious persecution oversimplifies a complex issue and risks fueling unnecessary tension.

For the First Lady and CAN youths, the message is clear: Nigeria’s unity and coexistence remain stronger than the narratives of division. They urge citizens and international observers alike to see beyond sensational reports and focus instead on collective efforts to secure peace, justice, and development for all Nigerians.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.