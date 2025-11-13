13, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has extended its interim order permitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to proceed with preparations for its national convention until Friday. The development comes amid ongoing internal disputes threatening to derail the party’s plans to reposition ahead of future elections.

Legal Proceedings Continue

At Thursday’s proceedings, Justice Inyang Ekwo extended the interim injunction earlier granted to the party, allowing it to go ahead with arrangements for its national convention. The decision followed an application filed by the party’s legal counsel, who sought an extension of the order pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Justice Ekwo noted that the extension was necessary to maintain the status quo and prevent any disruption of the PDP’s internal processes. “The extension is to ensure fairness and to allow all parties adequate time to respond to the issues before the court,” the judge stated.

Background of the Dispute

The court’s order stems from a series of internal disputes within the PDP over the validity of some delegates and the leadership structure ahead of the proposed convention. Some aggrieved members had approached the court to halt the convention, alleging irregularities in the party’s zoning arrangement and delegate list.

However, the party’s national leadership argued that halting the convention would further deepen its crisis and hinder ongoing reconciliation efforts. The legal team maintained that the convention was crucial to repositioning the party for effective opposition and national engagement.

Reactions from Party Officials

Reacting to the development, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, welcomed the court’s decision, describing it as a victory for internal democracy and rule of law. He emphasized that the party remains committed to conducting a transparent and inclusive convention.

“We appreciate the court’s fairness and the respect for due process. Our focus remains on uniting the PDP family and restoring Nigerians’ confidence in our democratic ideals,” Ologunagba said.

Similarly, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) who spoke on condition of anonymity expressed optimism that the extension would give the party enough time to resolve internal disagreements before the convention date.

Opposition Voices

However, some members aligned with a dissenting faction criticized the decision, alleging that the current leadership was attempting to manipulate the court process to consolidate power. They called for the judiciary to ensure a balanced resolution that protects all stakeholders’ interests.

“The extension is not the issue; the main concern is whether the leadership will use this time to address the root causes of the crisis or further polarize the party,” one of the factional leaders said.

Implications for PDP’s Future

Political analysts believe the court’s ruling presents both an opportunity and a challenge for the PDP. While it allows the party to continue with preparations, it also underscores the need to resolve long-standing disputes that have weakened its organizational strength.

According to political commentator Musa Ibrahim, “The PDP must learn from past mistakes. If it fails to hold a credible convention that reflects unity and purpose, it risks losing further ground to rival parties.”

Observers say the outcome of the convention could shape the PDP’s chances in future elections, particularly as it seeks to rebuild its image and attract new supporters.

Next Steps

The court adjourned the case till Friday for further hearing, when it is expected to decide whether to vacate or extend the order again depending on the progress of the case. Party officials, meanwhile, are working behind the scenes to ensure that reconciliation committees achieve significant progress before the next sitting.

The court’s extension of the interim order granting the PDP permission to proceed with its national convention reflects the judiciary’s effort to maintain political stability while ensuring due process. As the Friday hearing approaches, all eyes remain on the opposition party’s leadership to see if it can turn this legal breather into an opportunity for genuine reform and unity. The coming days will determine whether the PDP can overcome its internal wrangling and reclaim its role as a formidable political force in Nigeria’s democracy.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.