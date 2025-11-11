Menu
Bola Tinubu Presidency

Tinubu’s Ministers Meet UK Officials Over Imprisoned Senator Ike Ekweremadu

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Aso Rock, F.C.T Abuja, Nigeria — November 10, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dispatched a high-level delegation to the United Kingdom to engage with officials of the UK Ministry of Justice over the continued imprisonment of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

The Nigerian delegation, led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN), met with senior British officials in London on Monday in what sources described as a “renewed diplomatic effort” by the Tinubu administration to address the sensitive case.

Following the meeting, the ministers were hosted at the Nigerian High Commission in London by Ambassador Mohammed Maidugu, the Acting High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

The development marks Nigeria’s most significant official intervention since the former Senate leader’s conviction, signaling Abuja’s intent to engage London on humanitarian and diplomatic grounds.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, alongside his wife Beatrice, and a medical practitioner, was convicted in March 2023 for conspiring to arrange the travel of a young man to the UK for organ harvesting — a violation of the UK Modern Slavery Act.

Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison, making him the first public official globally to be convicted under that statute. The case drew international attention, highlighting issues of ethics, power abuse, and the vulnerability of migrants within global health systems.

The Nigerian government’s diplomatic engagement comes amid growing domestic appeals for clemency and repatriation, as political, legal, and civil society groups continue to debate the broader implications of the case for Nigeria–UK relations and for legal reciprocity between Commonwealth nations.

 

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

