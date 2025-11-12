12, November 2025/Naija 247news

Prominent Niger Delta activist and leader of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force, Alhaji Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has called for the immediate court-martial of a military officer who allegedly clashed with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike. Dokubo described the officer’s conduct as “unruly, unprofessional, and a direct affront to the authority of the Federal Government.”

Background of the Dispute

The controversy erupted following reports of an altercation between Wike and a military officer during an official inspection of disputed land in Abuja. The confrontation, which reportedly involved an officer attached to the Nigerian Navy, drew widespread public attention after a video clip of the heated exchange surfaced online.

The minister was said to have confronted the officer over an alleged encroachment on government-acquired land. The disagreement quickly escalated into a shouting match, prompting reactions from Nigerians on social media and within security circles.

Dokubo Calls for Disciplinary Action

Reacting to the incident in a video message released on Tuesday, Asari Dokubo condemned what he termed a “gross act of insubordination” and demanded that the military hierarchy take swift disciplinary action against the officer through a formal court-martial process.

He said the episode, if left unaddressed, would set a dangerous precedent for law enforcement agencies and embolden others to disrespect constituted authorities.

> “What happened between the officer and the Honourable Minister is a shame to our military tradition,” Dokubo said. “The officer must be court-martialled. No one in uniform should ever confront a minister of the Federal Republic in such a manner. That behaviour is totally unacceptable.”

The former militant leader stressed that discipline and hierarchy remain the backbone of every functional military institution. According to him, the Armed Forces must demonstrate zero tolerance for misconduct to preserve their integrity and public confidence.

Respect for Civil Authority

Dokubo further argued that Wike, as a member of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, represents the authority of the Commander-in-Chief and should therefore be accorded maximum respect by all security agencies. He warned that undermining a minister’s authority is tantamount to undermining the presidency itself.

He said, “When a soldier disrespects a minister, he is indirectly disrespecting the President. This is why the Chief of Defence Staff must act immediately to uphold discipline within the ranks. Our soldiers must understand that they serve under civilian authority, not above it.”

Public Reactions and Growing Debate

The altercation has sparked nationwide debate on the state of civil-military relations in Nigeria. While some commentators back Dokubo’s call for sanctions, others argue that the minister’s confrontational style might have contributed to the escalation.

Some security analysts believe the incident exposes deeper institutional friction between the FCT Administration and security agencies over land administration in Abuja, particularly around military-occupied territories.

A political analyst, Dr. Chinedu Eze, told Naija 247 News that such confrontations reflect a “long-standing misunderstanding of power boundaries” between civilian authorities and uniformed officers. He urged both parties to exercise restraint and professionalism in handling disputes.

> “There’s a need for clearer communication and mutual respect between ministries and security establishments,” Eze said. “While Wike has the authority to protect public assets, the military also has operational concerns that should be properly addressed through dialogue, not confrontation.”

Military’s Expected Response

As of press time, the Defence Headquarters had not issued an official statement on the incident. However, sources within the Armed Forces hinted that an internal review might be underway to ascertain the facts and determine appropriate disciplinary measures if misconduct is established.

Observers say the outcome will serve as a litmus test for the military’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the rule of law under the Tinubu administration.

Dokubo’s Broader Message

Beyond the immediate incident, Asari Dokubo urged the Federal Government to strengthen discipline across all security formations, warning that unchecked indiscipline could fuel public mistrust and erode national unity.

He also called on the media to report responsibly on such sensitive issues to prevent public misunderstanding or unnecessary tension. According to him, “The military must never be portrayed as untouchable or above the law. We must build a system where even the most powerful officer is accountable to the constitution.”

As the debate continues, Nigerians await the military’s response to Dokubo’s demand for a court-martial. The case has once again brought to light the fragile balance between civilian authority and military discipline in a democracy. Analysts say whatever decision follows will shape public perception of the Armed Forces and their willingness to uphold the rule of law in the face of political and institutional pressures.

