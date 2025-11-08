8, November 2025/Naija 247news

As the Anambra State governorship election draws closer, political temperatures are rising across the Southeast. Lagos APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe has stirred controversy by mocking the African Democratic Congress (ADC), predicting that the opposition party will begin crying foul over alleged election rigging even before the votes are counted. Igbokwe’s remarks underline the heightened tension and aggressive rhetoric marking one of Nigeria’s most competitive off-cycle elections.

Igbokwe’s Criticism: Mocking the ADC

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Igbokwe suggested that the ADC appears more focused on pre-emptive claims of malpractice than on conducting a serious campaign to win voters’ support.

> “Very soon, they’ll start shouting rigging. That’s their playbook. They have been rehearsing it long before the election even started,” he said, further claiming that the party seems eager to delegitimise any results that do not favour them.

Igbokwe’s comments, delivered with his trademark bluntness, are part of a broader political narrative in Anambra, where rival parties frequently engage in public sparring months ahead of election day. Political analysts note that preemptive claims of rigging are often intended to shape public perception and media narratives, potentially influencing voters’ attitudes and expectations even before polling begins.

Political Context: The Stakes Are High

Anambra State’s governorship race is highly contested, with several parties vying for control. The ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the Labour Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and now the ADC have all fielded candidates with substantial followings.

The political climate in the state has been charged with robust campaigns, rallies, and counter-accusations among parties. In this context, Igbokwe’s remarks serve both as a warning to the opposition and a show of confidence by the APC, despite the party being less prominent in Anambra’s political landscape compared to APGA and Labour Party.

Observers point out that while the Lagos-based politician’s comments are largely rhetorical, they highlight a common strategy in Nigerian politics: parties preemptively delegitimise the process to claim moral high ground in case of unfavorable results. Such tactics can be politically effective but also risk inflaming tensions among supporters, potentially heightening election-related anxieties.

The Role of INEC: Ensuring Credibility

In response to growing political rhetoric and claims of potential rigging, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured stakeholders of its commitment to conducting a free, fair, and credible election. The commission has urged political parties, candidates, and their supporters to respect the Electoral Act and to avoid actions that could disrupt the electoral process.

Furthermore, INEC has called on the media to report responsibly, cautioning that sensationalist coverage of unverified claims could escalate tension and create unnecessary panic. By emphasizing transparency and adherence to procedures, the electoral body aims to mitigate the impact of pre-election claims like those highlighted by Igbokwe.

Implications for the Election

Igbokwe’s comments, while targeting the ADC, reflect broader political dynamics in Anambra. The preemptive narrative strategy may serve as both a warning and a distraction, attempting to shape public expectations about the integrity of the election.

Political analysts note that while rhetoric is part and parcel of Nigerian campaigns, statements that accuse opponents of potential fraud before an election can be double-edged: they may energize a party’s base but also heighten tensions among voters and rival supporters. In a state as politically vibrant as Anambra, such statements are closely watched by both citizens and election observers.

The remarks also highlight the delicate balance parties must maintain between robust campaigning and maintaining public confidence in the electoral process. As campaigns intensify, rhetoric that casts doubt on fairness could affect turnout, voter trust, and post-election acceptance of results.

Joe Igbokwe’s remarks mocking the ADC for allegedly preparing to cry rigging underscore the high-stakes nature of the Anambra governorship race. They reflect a broader trend in Nigerian politics where parties engage in preemptive narrative shaping, aiming to influence public perception before votes are cast.

While some may dismiss Igbokwe’s comments as political banter, they reveal the intensity, competition, and strategic maneuvering characteristic of Anambra’s electoral landscape. With the November polls approaching, the focus will be on how parties campaign, how voters respond to rhetoric, and whether INEC can ensure a credible process that withstands preemptive accusations of malpractice.

In the end, the Anambra governorship election is not just a contest for power; it is also a test of political maturity, media responsibility, and public trust in the democratic process. The coming weeks will determine whether Nigeria’s electoral institutions and political actors can navigate the tension while safeguarding the integrity of the vote.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.