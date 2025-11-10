10, November 2025/Naija 247news

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused opposition parties in Anambra State of political confusion following the recent gubernatorial election. In a statement released yesterday, the party described the handling of the polls by opposition coalitions as a reflection of disunity, indecision, and lack of strategic direction, asserting that such behavior only strengthens the position of well-organized parties in the political landscape.

Opposition disarray on full display

According to the Lagos APC, the opposition’s coalition in Anambra displayed deep fractures during the election cycle. The party highlighted instances of internal disagreements, last-minute defections, and conflicting public statements as evidence of the opposition’s inability to present a coherent political agenda. “The Anambra election has laid bare the disorganization within the opposition ranks. What we witnessed were politicians more focused on personal ambition than on the welfare of the electorate,” the Lagos APC spokesperson said.

Political observers have noted that the opposition’s disunity was visible not only in campaign strategy but also in post-election reactions. Reports of public disagreements over vote counting, legal challenges, and candidate selection processes painted a picture of a coalition struggling to maintain credibility. Analysts argue that such divisions often erode public confidence and diminish electoral influence.

APC contrasts unity and strategy

In contrast, the Lagos APC emphasised its own party’s organizational coherence and strategic approach. According to the statement, the APC’s ability to remain united and disciplined in messaging and campaign execution underscores why it continues to hold significant political sway in key states. The party claims that voters are increasingly discerning, rewarding parties that demonstrate internal stability and long-term vision while punishing those mired in confusion and infighting.

The Lagos APC’s commentary also served as a warning to opposition parties nationwide. “Unless these parties resolve their internal disputes and present a credible, unified front, they risk marginalization not just in Anambra but across Nigeria’s political landscape,” the party added. The statement reflects a broader narrative often seen in Nigerian politics: party cohesion frequently determines electoral success in a highly competitive environment.

Analysts weigh in

Political analysts suggest that while the Lagos APC’s statements are politically charged, there is a grain of truth in the assessment of opposition weaknesses. Dr. Chike Okafor, a political commentator, said, “The Anambra election highlighted significant structural and strategic deficiencies among opposition groups. Their inability to synchronize campaigns and manage internal crises left voters confused and sometimes disillusioned.”

However, some observers caution against overestimating the ruling party’s advantage. They argue that political coalitions in Nigeria are fluid, and opposition parties often regroup quickly if lessons are learned and leadership conflicts are resolved. Despite these caveats, the Lagos APC remains confident that demonstrating unity and foresight is critical to winning the confidence of Nigerians.

Implications for future elections

The Lagos APC’s assessment of the Anambra election carries broader implications for upcoming polls. Party cohesion, consistent messaging, and strategic planning are emerging as key determinants of electoral success. For opposition parties, the challenge is to transform fragmented coalitions into structured, goal-oriented movements capable of appealing to a politically aware electorate.

The statement also signals that the APC is positioning itself as a model of political discipline, contrasting its internal order with what it portrays as chaos among rival parties. By projecting this narrative, the Lagos APC seeks not only to consolidate its base but also to influence public perception of the opposition’s readiness for governance.

The aftermath of the Anambra gubernatorial election has revealed more than just a winner; it has exposed the vulnerabilities of an opposition coalition struggling with internal contradictions. The Lagos APC’s commentary underscores the importance of unity, strategic foresight, and consistent public messaging in contemporary Nigerian politics. As opposition parties contend with their internal conflicts, the APC appears set on leveraging its organizational strength to consolidate influence and project itself as a credible, disciplined political alternative. The Anambra election thus serves as a reminder that in Nigeria’s evolving political terrain, cohesion and clarity are not just virtues—they are political necessities.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.