Osun-Osogbo–Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State will on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, present the 2025 appropriation bill before the Osun State House of Assembly. The presentation marks a critical step in the administration’s financial planning process, aimed at sustaining economic growth and ensuring good governance across the state.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during plenary by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, who disclosed that the governor had formally communicated his intention to lay the budget estimates before lawmakers for consideration and approval.

Budget presentation signals fiscal readiness

According to the Speaker, the governor’s letter confirmed that the 2025 draft budget has been approved by the State Executive Council and is ready for legislative scrutiny.

Egbedun noted that the governor’s move reflects a commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to the provisions of the Constitution, which mandates state governors to present the fiscal estimates before the end of each year preceding implementation.

He stated that members of the Assembly were prepared to receive the budget proposal and would give it the necessary attention to ensure the fiscal plan aligns with the state’s developmental priorities.

> “His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, has notified the House that he will be presenting the 2025 Appropriation Bill on Wednesday. The Assembly is ready to receive the document and engage it with all seriousness,” Egbedun said.

Focus on development, infrastructure, and welfare

Although details of the 2025 estimates have not yet been disclosed, sources within the government suggest that the budget will maintain focus on critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, and social welfare — all major pillars of the Adeleke administration’s development blueprint.

In his previous budget presentation, Governor Adeleke had tagged the 2024 fiscal plan as the “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Transformation,” with emphasis on improving infrastructure and expanding access to essential services. Observers expect the new estimates to build on those priorities while addressing new fiscal realities confronting the state.

Economic analysts believe that the 2025 budget will provide a clearer picture of how the government intends to balance recurrent expenditure with capital investment, especially amid declining federal allocations and growing demands for improved social amenities.

Legislative scrutiny and public expectations

The presentation before the Assembly marks the beginning of the legislative process through which the budget will be examined, debated, and eventually passed into law.

Stakeholders across the state — including civil society groups, business leaders, and labour unions — are already expressing optimism that the proposed budget will reflect the needs and aspirations of Osun residents.

A member of the House Finance Committee, who spoke anonymously, said the lawmakers were ready to engage in a thorough and transparent review process.

> “We owe it to the people of Osun to ensure every line of the budget serves public interest. We’ll look at revenue projections, debt commitments, and spending priorities carefully,” the lawmaker stated.

Public finance experts have also advised the state government to prioritise revenue generation, efficient expenditure management, and debt sustainability as part of its 2025 fiscal strategy. They stressed that timely presentation and passage of the budget would enable early implementation, which is key to achieving development outcomes.

Osun’s fiscal outlook and governance goals

Governor Adeleke has consistently projected a people-centred governance approach that focuses on youth empowerment, innovation, and infrastructural renewal. His administration has introduced several reforms in public finance management, digital revenue systems, and project monitoring to improve accountability.

Analysts say the forthcoming budget will test the success of these reforms and demonstrate whether Osun can strengthen its internal revenue base while reducing overdependence on federal allocations.

The government’s ability to mobilise funds for capital projects — such as road rehabilitation, school improvement, and healthcare delivery — will largely determine how much impact the budget can make on citizens’ lives in 2025.l eyes on Osogbo

As Governor Adeleke steps before the Osun Assembly on Wednesday, expectations are high among citizens, lawmakers, and policy watchers. The 2025 budget presentation is not only a constitutional exercise but also a reflection of the administration’s readiness to translate promises into tangible development.

If effectively implemented, the new fiscal roadmap could redefine Osun’s economic direction and reinforce the governor’s vision of inclusive governance rooted in accountability, transparency, and service delivery.

For now, all eyes will be on Osogbo, as residents await to see the figures, priorities, and policies that will shape Osun State’s journey in 2025.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.