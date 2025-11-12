12, November 2025/Naija 247news

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has presented a ₦705.794 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly, describing it as a “Budget of Renewed Development and People’s Prosperity.” The governor said the fiscal plan is designed to consolidate ongoing reforms, boost infrastructure, promote education, expand the digital economy, and strengthen social welfare across the state.

Infrastructure and Human Capital at the Core

Presenting the budget on Tuesday before lawmakers in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke said the 2026 Appropriation Bill was crafted to deepen his administration’s commitment to people-oriented governance and long-term development.

According to him, the budget prioritizes infrastructure renewal, human capital development, and inclusive economic growth aimed at improving the living standards of residents.

> “This budget is a product of wide consultation and a reflection of our collective aspirations. Every sector has been carefully considered to ensure balanced growth and prosperity for all,” the governor stated.

Adeleke said ₦415.8 billion of the total proposal is earmarked for capital expenditure, while ₦289.9 billion is for recurrent expenditure. He explained that the high capital allocation underscores the administration’s resolve to complete ongoing projects and initiate new ones that will transform the state’s economy.

He listed key focus areas to include the rehabilitation of roads, modernization of schools, expansion of healthcare services, and investment in innovation hubs to empower young people and entrepreneurs.

Boosting Revenue through Digital Reforms

The governor disclosed that his administration will intensify efforts to boost internally generated revenue (IGR) through technology-driven systems. He announced plans to fully digitize the state’s tax administration, improve land documentation, and block leakages in revenue collection.

> “We are committed to building a transparent, efficient, and accountable revenue system. Our goal is to ensure that every naira due to Osun is properly accounted for and utilized for the people’s benefit,” he said.

Adeleke emphasized that the 2026 budget also aims to strengthen small and medium enterprises (SMEs), support local artisans, and create an enabling environment for private sector growth. He highlighted that the government would expand public-private partnerships (PPPs) to finance major infrastructure and stimulate job creation.

He added that investments in the digital economy would serve as a key pillar for sustainable development, empowering youths to take advantage of technology for innovation and entrepreneurship.

> “The future of Osun’s economy lies in the creativity of our young people. We are laying the foundation for a digitally driven economy that will open new opportunities for growth and prosperity,” the governor said.

Legislative Support and Reactions

Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, commended Governor Adeleke for his commitment to transparency, people-oriented leadership, and fiscal discipline. He said the Assembly would give the budget due consideration to ensure timely passage.

> “The governor has continued to demonstrate leadership that prioritizes the welfare of citizens. The House of Assembly will perform its oversight role to ensure that this budget serves the people,” Egbedun assured.

Lawmakers across party lines praised the administration’s emphasis on infrastructure and digital transformation. They noted that the 2026 proposal reflects continuity and progressive governance. However, some legislators called for greater attention to rural development and equitable distribution of projects.

Economic experts also described the budget as ambitious but realistic, adding that its success will depend on effective implementation and fiscal accountability. They urged the state government to focus on revenue diversification, prudent spending, and transparency in project execution.

> “If Osun can strengthen its fiscal management and sustain its digital reforms, this budget could reposition the state as a model for subnational development in Nigeria,” an analyst from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry observed.

Focus on Accountability and Public Welfare

Governor Adeleke reiterated that his administration remains dedicated to transparency, fiscal prudence, and citizen participation in governance. He assured that all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) would be held accountable for the proper use of public funds.

He emphasized that the budget is not merely a financial document but a social contract between the government and the people.

> “We are building a new Osun that works for everyone — one that rewards hard work, promotes inclusiveness, and ensures that every community benefits from the dividends of democracy,” Adeleke said.

He pledged to maintain an open-door policy and continuous engagement with citizens to ensure that governance remains people-centered and development-focused.

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s ₦705.794 billion 2026 budget proposal represents a clear vision for inclusive growth and sustainable development in Osun State. With strong emphasis on infrastructure renewal, education reform, and digital transformation, the plan seeks to build a more resilient and prosperous state economy. The challenge, however, lies in effective implementation, fiscal discipline, and consistent oversight. If successfully executed, the budget could usher in a new era of innovation, productivity, and social welfare for the people of Osun.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.