Politicians behind 90% of election crimes in Nigeria, says PAACA

1, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Project for Advancing Civic Engagement and Accountability (PAACA) has sounded the alarm on the alarming rate of election-related crimes in Nigeria, with politicians at the forefront of the menace. According to PAACA, a staggering 90% of election crimes are committed by politicians, casting a dark shadow over the country’s electoral process.

The PAACA Report

PAACA’s findings paint a grim picture of Nigeria’s democracy, with politicians engaging in various forms of electoral malpractices, including vote-buying, intimidation, and manipulation of election officials. The organization’s report highlights the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to prevent and address election-related crimes.

Solutions for a Better Future

To tackle the challenge of election crimes, PAACA recommends a multi-faceted approach. The organization advocates for strengthening institutional frameworks, promoting civic education and engagement, implementing robust legal frameworks, enhancing security measures, and fostering transparency and accountability. By implementing these solutions, PAACA believes that Nigeria can promote free, fair, and credible elections, ultimately strengthening democracy and good governance.

Role of INEC and Security Agencies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies have a critical role to play in preventing and addressing election-related crimes. PAACA’s report emphasizes the need for these agencies to work together to ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair, and credible manner. By doing so, they can help restore Nigerians’ trust in the electoral process and promote a more stable democracy.

As Nigeria looks to the 2027 elections, PAACA’s report serves as a wake-up call for stakeholders to take action. With politicians responsible for the majority of election-related crimes, it is imperative that the country adopts a zero-tolerance approach to electoral malpractices. By working together, Nigerians can build a more robust and credible democracy that reflects the will of the people.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.