“Political Survival Driving PDP Governors’ Defections — Fayose”

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has attributed the ongoing wave of defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to personal ambition and political survival, dismissing claims that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or President Bola Tinubu is coercing opposition governors.

Fayose made the remarks on Wednesday, October 15, during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme, following the resignation of Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri from the PDP.

“Let me tell you, there are three more governors that will leave soon. There will be five remaining. The five remaining, one of them will struggle to catch the ticket, and they all know that the ticket is an ordinary tissue paper,” Fayose said, warning that the exodus is far from over.

The former governor accused some PDP leaders of undermining the party from within due to their obsession with controlling its structure. “They are largely killing the party because they want to control it. This is what happened in 2023,” he added.

On allegations that President Tinubu is influencing governors to join the APC, Fayose was emphatic. “President Tinubu should not be blamed for PDP’s problems. The PDP is sick and remains perpetually sick without a cure in view,” he said. He stressed that the defections are driven by individual calculations of ambition, political survival, and access to power, rather than external pressure.

According to Fayose, the party’s crisis is largely self-inflicted. “Those who killed the party know themselves. There is a difference between a former governor and a sitting governor,” he noted, highlighting the role of incumbent leaders in weakening the opposition.

Although he remains a PDP member, Fayose emphasized that he bears no responsibility for resolving the crisis. He said the party’s current leadership must take accountability for the turmoil it has created.

Political analysts point out that the recent defections — including governors from Enugu, Delta, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa States — underscore the fragility of opposition structures. Without decisive internal reforms, the PDP risks being reduced to a shadow of its former self, leaving the party weakened ahead of future elections.

Fayose’s assessment paints a stark picture of a party at risk of collapse from internal greed and ambition, rather than external manipulation. He warned that unless structural reforms and principled leadership are prioritized, personal ambition and political survival will continue to dictate the trajectory of the PDP, further eroding its relevance as a credible opposition.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.