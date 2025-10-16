“‘Political Class Suicide,’ ‘Democracy at Risk,’ ‘PDP Cannot Be Abandoned’ — Dickson on Governors’ Defections”

Senator Seriake Dickson, representing Bayelsa West, has sounded the alarm over the wave of defections by opposition governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the trend as “political class suicide,” a threat to democracy, and a betrayal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with journalists at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Wednesday, October 15, after plenary, Dickson reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP and emphasized that he would not abandon the platform that has historically given his people political opportunities at the highest levels.

“I am where I have always been. I don’t believe Nigeria should become a one-party state. As a democrat, I understand the ups and downs of the process, but I remain constant and steadfast in the PDP,” Dickson said, stressing that democracy requires a strong opposition to thrive.

The senator expressed disappointment over the defections of several PDP governors, including Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and most recently, Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, who announced his move to the APC barely 24 hours after Mbah’s defection.

“It’s sad. Instead of fixing the problems, they let the crisis fester and now they are bailing out. It makes Nigeria look small, ridicules our democracy, and endangers multiparty politics. What we are witnessing is political class suicide,” Dickson lamented.

He revealed that Governor Diri had consulted him several times before defecting, but Dickson was not convinced by the reasons given. “To his credit, he consulted me, but I didn’t see any compelling reason to defect. I’m still standing where I have always stood, with the PDP, the party that gave my people the opportunity to produce a Vice President, an acting President, and a President of the Federal Republic. The APC cannot offer that,” he said.

Dickson warned that leaving the PDP for the ruling party undermines democratic principles. “If we fail to save the PDP, then we will decide collectively on the next step, but it certainly should not be joining the APC. A democracy without opposition becomes a dictatorship,” he added.

Describing himself as a “soldier of democracy,” Dickson said he remains dedicated to strengthening multiparty politics in Nigeria. The former Bayelsa governor, who handed over power to Diri, pledged to continue fighting for the preservation of democratic plurality and political balance in the country.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.