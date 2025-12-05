Police Transfer 161kg of Seized Drugs to NDLEA in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has officially handed over a significant haul of illicit drugs weighing 161 kilograms to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), reinforcing the commitment of security agencies in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.

Naija247News gathered that the handover took place on Thursday, December 5, 2025, at the Police Headquarters in Bauchi, where senior officers from both the police and the NDLEA were present. The seized substances include a range of controlled drugs suspected to be cannabis and other narcotics, recovered during various operations across the state.

According to information made available to Naija247News, the drugs were confiscated during intelligence-led raids carried out by the police in recent weeks. The successful operations led to several arrests and ongoing investigations aimed at dismantling drug distribution networks operating within the state.

This latest handover marks another milestone in the ongoing crackdown on narcotics in Nigeria, as law enforcement agencies intensify joint efforts to stem the tide of illicit drugs across the country. Authorities affirmed that more coordinated operations are underway and promised to pursue offenders until justice is served.

The seized drugs are now in the custody of the NDLEA and will be processed for destruction after all legal proceedings have been concluded.

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, Auwal Muhammad, while speaking during the handover, reiterated the police command’s commitment to inter-agency collaboration in curbing the menace of drug abuse and trafficking. He emphasized that drug-related crimes fuel other criminal activities, including banditry, cultism, and violent crimes, posing a significant threat to societal stability.

Naija247News understands that the NDLEA, upon receiving the seized substances, commended the police for their proactive efforts and assured that thorough forensic analysis and prosecution of suspects would follow in accordance with the law. NDLEA officials also appealed to the public to support their work by reporting suspicious drug-related activities in their communities.

The development comes at a time when Bauchi, like many other Nigerian states, is grappling with a surge in drug abuse, particularly among the youth. Local NGOs and community leaders have repeatedly called for strengthened enforcement and sensitization efforts to address the root causes of addiction.

This latest handover marks another milestone in the ongoing crackdown on narcotics in Nigeria, as law enforcement agencies intensify joint efforts to stem the tide of illicit drugs across the country. Authorities affirmed that more coordinated operations are underway and promised to pursue offenders until justice is served.

The seized drugs are now in the custody of the NDLEA and will be processed for destruction after all legal proceedings have been concluded.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.