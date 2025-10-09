Police suspend enforcement of tinted glass permit policy

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced a temporary suspension of its enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy following concerns raised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and ongoing legal proceedings.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that although there is no “clear court order” halting the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, the police leadership has opted to step back from implementation temporarily.

This development follows a courtesy visit by a delegation of NBA executives, led by the association’s President, Afam Osigwe, to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja. The engagement focused on the controversies surrounding the enforcement of the tinted glass law, which has faced growing legal and public criticism.

“The Nigeria Police Force, while noting that there is no clear court order stopping the enforcement of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 1991, has, out of consideration for the interest of Nigerians, and regard for the Nigerian Bar Association, temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Act, pending the outcome of the hearing of the Motion on Notice slated for 16th October 2025, at the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta state,” the statement reads in part.

Hundeyin also revealed that a Police-NBA joint committee has been established to deepen collaboration between the two institutions and ensure a balanced approach to law enforcement and public rights.

Meanwhile, motorists and vehicle owners across the country have been urged to use this suspension period to regularise their vehicle documentation and ensure compliance with existing traffic laws concerning tinted or shaded glasses.

Recall that on October 2, the police commenced fresh enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy, mandating motorists to apply for annual permits via the official Police Specialized Services Automation Project (POSSAP) portal – possap.gov.ng.

However, the policy was met with opposition from legal circles. The NBA’s Section on Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL) had earlier filed a public interest suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the legality of the policy. The association argued that the enforcement infringes on constitutional rights, including privacy, dignity, freedom of movement, and property.

In a related development, another suit was filed by legal practitioner John Aikpokpo-Martins at the Federal High Court in Delta State, which subsequently issued an order for the suspension of the policy.

The outcome of the Motion on Notice, scheduled for hearing on October 16, 2025, is expected to provide more clarity on the legal standing of the tinted glass policy in Nigeria.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.