Police Release Contact Numbers of Enugu Area Commanders, DPOs to Boost Crime Reporting

ENUGU, Dec. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Enugu State Police Command has released the updated mobile phone numbers of all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) across the state in a move aimed at improving public access, crime reporting and rapid police response.

The disclosure was made on Monday in Enugu by the command’s spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe, who said the initiative underscored the police’s renewed commitment to strengthening security and community policing across the state.

According to Ndukwe, making the direct contact details of senior field officers publicly available is intended to enhance accessibility and enable residents to promptly report crimes, suspicious activities and other security concerns.

“The names and mobile phone contacts of Area Commanders and DPOs are provided to enhance accessibility and facilitate prompt reporting of crimes and security issues,” Ndukwe said.

He noted that the measure was particularly important during the festive season, when increased movement of people often heightens security risks, adding that it would also remain effective beyond the holidays.

The police spokesperson further encouraged residents to utilise the command’s emergency communication channels, including the Control Room hotlines: 08032003702 and 08086671202, as well as the Command-and-Control numbers: 112, 09134666668 and 09134448093.

Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, had urged residents, visitors and travellers within Enugu State to take advantage of the available contact lines to ensure timely reporting and swift intervention by security operatives.

“Residents and visitors are advised to promptly report security concerns or credible information to the nearest Area Commander or Divisional Police Officer,” he said.

He reaffirmed the Enugu State Police Command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property, while calling on citizens to remain law-abiding, vigilant and supportive of the police in maintaining peace and security across the state.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.