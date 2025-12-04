Police officer killed, one injured as mixer truck veers off road in Abuja

A tragic incident unfolded in Abuja on Thursday when a police officer was killed and another sustained injuries after a mixer truck lost control and veered off the road. The accident, which occurred along a busy route in the Federal Capital Territory, caused panic among road users and disrupted traffic for several hours.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck, which was said to be speeding, suddenly swerved off its lane and rammed into the officers who were carrying out routine duties in the area. Emergency responders arrived promptly at the scene, but one of the officers was confirmed dead on the spot, while the injured officer was rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

Authorities from the FCT Police Command have since cordoned off the area and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Preliminary findings suggest brake failure may have contributed to the accident, though officials say a full inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact cause.

The body of the deceased officer has been deposited at a morgue as colleagues and family members struggle to come to terms with the loss. The police have also reiterated their commitment to ensuring that the driver and the construction company involved are thoroughly investigated in line with the law.

Residents have called on the government to intensify routine checks on heavy-duty vehicles and enforce stricter safety measures to prevent similar tragedies. The incident has once again highlighted the growing concerns about road safety across the FCT.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.