Police Officer Dies, Another Injured as Truck Loses Control in Abuja

A tragic accident on a busy Abuja highway has claimed the life of a police officer and left a second injured, after a cement mixer truck veered off the road and crashed into the officers’ patrol vehicle late Tuesday morning.

Naija247News gathered that the crash occurred along a main artery of the Federal Capital Territory just about 11:40 a.m., during peak traffic hours. Eyewitnesses said the heavy-duty mixing truck, reportedly carrying a load of cement, appeared to swerve uncontrollably before colliding with the police vehicle. The impact was so severe that one of the officers was pronounced dead at the scene, while his partner was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in stable but critical condition.

Naija247News understands that the deceased officer has been identified as Inspector Ahmed Usman, a four-year veteran of the FCT Police Command. His colleague, whose identity is withheld pending notification of next of kin, sustained multiple fractures and head trauma. The officers were on routine patrol along the route when the fatal incident occurred.

Traffic in the area was brought to a standstill for hours as emergency responders and police cordoned off the scene. The mixer truck driver, who initially fled the scene, was later tracked down and taken into custody by traffic authorities. Preliminary investigations indicate brake failure could have caused the vehicle to veer off course, though mechanical failure is still being confirmed.

The FCT Police Command, in a terse statement, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of one of their own in the line of duty. They offered condolences to the officer’s family and pledged full cooperation with investigators to ensure justice. “No stone will be left unturned,” said a senior officer, adding that the driver will face charges pending the results of forensic analysis of the vehicle.

The accident has reignited public concern over road safety and enforcement of traffic regulations in the capital. Road users and civil society advocates decried the frequent occurrence of road accidents involving heavy-duty trucks, often blaming poor maintenance, unroadworthy vehicles, and lax enforcement by authorities.

Naija247News reports that calls are mounting for stronger regulations on heavy commercial vehicles, mandatory mechanical inspections, and stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent further loss of lives. Many stakeholders emphasized that ensuring the safety of citizens and law enforcement personnel must go beyond rush-hour patrols and include systemic reforms in road safety protocols.

As investigations continue, the focus remains not only on determining the cause of the crash, but also on preventing similar tragedies in the future. The bereaved family, the police force, and the Nigerian public await swift justice and renewed dedication to road safety governance.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.