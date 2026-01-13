Police intercept vehicle loaded with explosives in Daura — PPRO

Updated: Jan 13, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have intercepted a vehicle conveying a large cache of explosive materials at a checkpoint in Koza, Daura Local Government Area of the state.

Naija247news gathered that the interception followed intelligence-led stop-and-search operations conducted by police officers along major routes in the area.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Katsina. He said the operation took place on Jan. 7 when a team of police officers stopped a Golf vehicle driven by a 40-year-old man identified as Jamilu Musa.

According to Aliyu, a thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 6,975 pieces of detonators, which were neatly concealed to avoid detection.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect confessed to having received the explosive materials from one Najib, who is currently at large. Naija247news understands that the materials were allegedly being transported from Kano State to Kongolam area of Mai’adua Local Government Area in Katsina State.

Aliyu added that further investigations led to the arrest of two additional suspects, identified as Ibrahim Murtala and Sulaiman Muhammad, in connection with the offence.

According to Naija247news, items recovered from the additional suspects included 7,500 electric detonators and 30 and a half bags of gelatine explosives, weighing about 2,273.65 kilogrammes.

The police spokesman said the suspects confessed to their involvement in the illegal transportation and possession of the explosive materials.

He stated that all the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations, adding that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect.

Aliyu explained that the successful operation was in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on enhanced vigilance, intelligence gathering and proactive policing, particularly along highways and border routes.

According to Naija247news, the police command said the interception underscored the importance of intelligence-led patrols in curbing crimes capable of threatening public safety and national security.

The spokesman further noted that the Katsina State Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, remains committed to intensifying patrols and deploying strategic measures aimed at protecting lives and property across the state.

He urged members of the public to continue to support security agencies with timely and credible information, assuring that such cooperation would help prevent criminal activities and enhance overall security in the state.

The police reiterated their determination to sustain the fight against the illegal movement of arms and explosives, stressing that the command would not relent in its efforts to keep Katsina State safe.