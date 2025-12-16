Police detain 6 suspects for  initiating victims into cultism, recover firearms

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Dec. 13, 2025 (NAN) The Police Police Enugu Command, has detained six suspects for forcefully initiating victims into cultism in a forest area of Ugwu Peak, Iva Valley community, in Enugu North Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesman, SP Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said that operatives of the command attached to the Anti-Cultism Tactical Squad, on Dec.5, acting on credible information, uncovered, and apprehended six male suspects for forcefully initiating victims into the Supreme Vikings Confraternity.

He said the act was allegedly committed on Nov. 25, in Iva Valley community within Enugu metropolis.

“One locally made double-barrel pistol and four cutlasses used for their criminal activities, and two empty bottles of Squadron rum used for the initiation, were recovered from the suspects.”

He said the suspects, whose ages range between 20 and 30, allegedly confessed to being members of a secret cult group and to their involvement in the criminal acts

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The spokesman said that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, reiterated his firm commitment to riding the state of unrepentant criminals and their activities, especially during this festive season and beyond.

Ndukwe noted that the commissioner appealed to residents to remain law-abiding and vigilant, cooperate with the police, and promptly report criminals and suspicious activities. (NAN)

