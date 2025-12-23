Police deploy officers on Lokoja–Abuja Highway to ease traffic

LOKOJA, Dec. 22, 2025 (Naija247news) – The Kogi State Police Command has deployed additional officers along the Lokoja–Abuja highway to enhance public safety, ease traffic flow, and prevent accidents amid increased vehicular movement caused by ongoing road construction and diversions.

The Commissioner of Police, Naziru Bello Kankarofi, disclosed the measure through the command’s spokesperson, CSP William Ovye-Aya, on Monday in Lokoja. According to the police, the deployment targets congestion-prone sections of the highway where construction work has led to diversions and traffic bottlenecks.

Ovye-Aya said the operation is being personally supervised by CP Kankarofi in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander to ensure coordinated traffic management and rapid response to incidents.

He noted that the deployment comprises officers from the Police Mobile Force, Motor Traffic Section, and the Rapid Response Squad, strategically positioned at critical points, diversion routes, and checkpoints along the corridor.

“These personnel have been stationed to regulate traffic, manage diversions, and respond promptly to emerging challenges,” Ovye-Aya said, adding that the commissioner has directed officers to enforce traffic regulations with “professionalism, firmness, and civility.”

The police urged motorists to exercise patience, obey traffic instructions, adhere to road signs and diversions, and cooperate with officers on duty. The command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property through proactive safety measures on major highways across the state.

