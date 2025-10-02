Menu
Police begins enforcement of tinted glass permit nationwide today.

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

2, October 2025/Naija 247news

The Nigeria Police Force has announced that it will begin full enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit regulation nationwide starting October 2, 2025. This move is aimed at enhancing public safety and national security.

Enforcement Details

According to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, vehicle owners with tinted windows must obtain a valid permit via the official police portal: (link unavailable) Those who fail to comply may face penalties, including vehicle impoundment and possible prosecution. The police will conduct routine checks in various locations, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Niger State.

Challenges Ahead

Some motorists have expressed concerns about accessing the permit portal, citing technical issues. The police have urged motorists to cooperate with enforcement officers and report any cases of harassment or extortion. It is essential for vehicle owners to comply with the directive to avoid unnecessary penalties.

Importance of Compliance

The police emphasize that operating a vehicle with tinted glass without a permit is an offense, punishable by vehicle impoundment and possible legal prosecution. Vehicle owners are advised to obtain the permit to avoid any inconvenience.

The enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit regulation is a step towards enhancing public safety and national security. Vehicle owners are advised to comply with the directive and obtain the necessary permit to avoid penalties. The police are urged to ensure that the enforcement is carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Schools Battle with Implementing New Curriculum
Court to decide fate of Rivers LG polls as Tinubu faces lawsuit
