Police Arrest Man Over Defilement of 14-year-old Girl in Oyo

Updated: Jan 18, 2026 Credibility: 85%

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Usman Azeez, over the alleged defilement of a 14-year-old girl in Iseyin Local Government Area, as the command intensifies its crackdown on violent and sexual crimes across the state.

Naija247News gathered that the suspect was arrested following a report received on January 15, 2026, at the Ado-Awaye Police Division, after the minor allegedly became a victim of sexual abuse while she went to fetch water from a nearby river. Acting swiftly, police operatives mobilised to the area and ensured the survivor received immediate medical attention.

In a statement released on Saturday in Ibadan, the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed that preliminary medical examination showed evidence consistent with sexual assault. According to the police, the suspect was promptly arrested and is currently in custody, where he reportedly confessed to the offence. Investigations are ongoing, after which he will be charged to court in line with the law.

Naija247News understands that the Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, has directed that the case be handled with utmost professionalism and sensitivity, stressing that offences involving minors would be pursued diligently to ensure justice for victims.

In a related development, the police also announced the recovery of a firearm, ammunition and a stolen motorcycle during a routine stop-and-search operation in Ojongbodu, Oyo West Local Government Area. Police operatives on patrol along the Oyo–Ibadan Expressway intercepted an unregistered motorcycle carrying two suspected hoodlums, who reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on sighting the patrol team.

A subsequent search of the area led to the recovery of a locally fabricated revolver pistol, two rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, an Itel mobile phone and the abandoned motorcycle. Further investigations revealed that the motorcycle had earlier been stolen at gunpoint, with its rightful owner already identified.

Naija247News reports that the police have launched an intelligence-driven operation to track down the fleeing suspects and dismantle the criminal network behind the arms possession and robbery incidents.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Police Command also confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old man, Abdulraheem Koni, over a suspected murder case in Atisbo Local Government Area. Preliminary findings indicated that a dispute between the suspect and his employer escalated into a violent confrontation, leading to fatal injuries sustained by the victim.

Police said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Homicide Section, for comprehensive investigation, with assurances that all suspects involved in recent crimes would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.