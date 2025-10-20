Police arrest AFP journalists covering #FreeNnamdiKanu protest in Abuja

Two journalists with the Agence France-Presse (AFP) were arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force while covering the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest in Abuja on Monday.

The journalists, identified as Nick Roll, an American national, and John Okunyomih, a Nigerian videographer, were picked up at the entrance of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Maitama as officers dispersed demonstrators with teargas.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the AFP crew was documenting the chaos when police operatives aggressively approached them. During the scuffle, the journalists’ camera was destroyed, and their mobile phones were confiscated. Their teargas protection gear was also forcibly removed by the officers.

While Roll was released shortly after the arrest, Okunyomih was taken into custody and transported to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command. He was later released after several hours of detention.

In a related development, Aloy Ejimakor, one of the lead counsels representing Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was also arrested by the police during the protest.

The demonstration, which took place in Nigeria’s capital city, was spearheaded by human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore. Protesters had gathered at the Central Business District before police officers dispersed them using multiple rounds of teargas. Some commuters waiting for transportation to their workplaces were also caught in the crossfire.

Nnamdi Kanu has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his re-arrest in June 2021. He is currently facing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges related to terrorism and treason.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.