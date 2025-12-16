Police arrest 5 robbery suspects in Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested five additional suspects in connection with the alleged theft at the government-owned Dr. Obi Wali Cultural Centre in Port Harcourt. Naija247news gathered that the arrests were made in Diobu and Ikoku areas of the state in November, bringing the total number of suspects linked to the crime to nine.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Port Harcourt. According to Naija247news, the suspects are also believed to be connected to the robbery of the popular Tottinno Filling Station in the city.

Iringe-Koko explained that the suspects allegedly stole items from the public facility and sold them to accomplices, all of whom are currently in police custody. Naija247news reports that the arrests followed intelligence-led operations carried out by operatives of the command.

“The arrests demonstrate the unwavering commitment of our operatives, who worked tirelessly through intelligence-led policing to bring the perpetrators to justice,” she said.

According to Naija247news, those arrested include the alleged leader of the gang, who was apprehended at the Rumuokoro flyover. Two rifles were reportedly recovered from his vehicle at the point of arrest. Also arrested were a Point-of-Sale operator and the alleged receiver of the stolen items.

Items recovered from the suspects include a 30KVA generator, inverter batteries and two rifles. Iringe-Koko confirmed that both the suspects and the recovered exhibits are currently in police custody.

Naija247news understands that the police have expanded investigations to track down and apprehend other suspects who are still at large in connection with the crime. The command reiterated its commitment to protecting public assets and ensuring that those involved in criminal activities are brought to justice.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.