Plateau Politics Shifts as Muftwang Moves Toward APC Amid PDP Crisis

Strong indications have emerged that Plateau State Governor, Caleb Muftwang, is set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress, a move his aides describe as a strategic response to deepening internal crises within the opposition party.

Naija247news reports that the governor’s Political Adviser, Istifanus Nwansat, confirmed the planned defection during an interview with journalists in Abuja on Monday. According to him, the decision followed extensive consultations and political risk assessments carried out by the governor and his team.

According to Naija247news, Nwansat explained that the ongoing instability within the PDP has made it increasingly difficult for political actors to operate effectively or plan future electoral contests on the party’s platform. He described the current state of the PDP as chaotic, noting that the uncertainty surrounding its leadership and internal cohesion poses significant risks to governance and political continuity.

Naija247news gathered that the Plateau governor believes the APC currently offers the most stable political environment, with what his advisers describe as the “least risk factor” for sustaining governance and aligning with national development priorities. Nwansat stated that after evaluating all available political options, the APC emerged as the most practical and secure choice for the governor at this time.

Naija247news understands that beyond party stability, the planned defection is also driven by the governor’s desire to align Plateau State more closely with the policies and political direction of President Bola Tinubu. The aide noted that Muftwang sees value in moving the state closer to the centre of federal power in order to attract greater cooperation, goodwill and developmental support.

According to Naija247news, Nwansat said the governor, though elected on the PDP platform, acknowledges and appreciates the efforts of the Tinubu administration in addressing national challenges. He added that Muftwang believes it is reasonable, as a leader, to reposition Plateau State politically in a way that allows it to benefit from federal initiatives and policy interventions.

Naija247news reports that the aide also argued that the persistent internal wrangling within the PDP has weakened its capacity to function as a credible opposition, making it an unrealistic platform for serious political engagement ahead of future elections. He maintained that the governor’s move should be seen as a pragmatic decision rather than an act of political betrayal.

Political analysts say Muftwang’s impending defection could have far-reaching implications for Plateau State politics, potentially reshaping party loyalties and power dynamics across the North-Central region. It may also signal a broader wave of defections by elected officials seeking political stability ahead of the next electoral cycle.

As of Monday afternoon, neither the PDP nor the APC at the national level had issued an official statement on the development. However, Naija247news gathered that consultations are ongoing, with a formal announcement expected once final arrangements are concluded.

If confirmed, Muftwang’s defection would mark a significant realignment in Plateau politics, reinforcing the APC’s growing influence while further deepening the crisis facing the PDP nationwide.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.