Plateau politics in upheaval as top PDP, APC officials abandon parties

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

18, October 2025/Naija 247news

A massive defection wave is rocking Plateau State, with top officials from both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) ditching their parties.

In the PDP, former Governor Jonah Jang’s key allies, Isaac Wadak and Charles Felix Koproda, have resigned, blasting the party’s decay and erosion of ideals. Wadak, a 25-year PDP member, accused the party of prioritizing self-interest over positive enterprise. The APC is also experiencing turmoil, rejecting Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s potential defection plan while endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. Thousands of Labour Party members have joined the APC, citing its people-oriented policies. The defections have sparked concerns about Nigeria’s democracy, with experts warning of a potential one-party system.

The Plateau PDP has attributed the defections to the APC’s “political rascality” and “godfatherism”, claiming it’s a desperate attempt to capture power. However, APC leaders welcome the new members, assuring them of full integration. The development has sparked mixed reactions, with some seeing it as a sign of APC’s growing popularity and others viewing it as a threat to Nigeria’s multiparty democracy.

The defection drama has also raised questions about the role of godfatherism in Plateau politics. Critics argue that powerful individuals are manipulating the system, leading to the current instability. As the dust settles, one thing is certain: Plateau politics will never be the same again.

Plateau’s party shake-up raises questions about Nigeria’s democratic health. As defections sweep the state, one thing is clear: the political landscape is shifting. Will this lead to a new era of politics or further fragmentation? Only time will tell.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

