Plateau Governor’s Wife Celebrates New Year Babies, Visits Hospitals, Distributes Gifts in Jos

The wife of the Plateau State Governor, Mrs Helen Mutfwang, on Thursday marked the New Year by visiting selected public hospitals in Jos, where she celebrated babies born on January 1 and extended support to their mothers and families.

Mrs Mutfwang visited four public health facilities across the state capital, accompanied by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and other government officials. According to Naija247news, the visit formed part of efforts to welcome babies born on New Year’s Day while offering encouragement and relief to their parents.

Speaking during the tour, the governor’s wife explained that the gesture was inspired by the need to celebrate new life and share in the joy of families welcoming children at the start of a new year. She described newborns as symbols of hope and fresh beginnings, deserving of love, care and collective celebration.

Naija247news gathered that Mrs Mutfwang noted that the birth of a child is one of life’s greatest blessings, calling on communities to embrace new beginnings and recognise the limitless potential that every child carries. She added that supporting mothers at such moments helps strengthen families and promotes communal bonds.

She congratulated the women who delivered on New Year’s Day and encouraged expectant mothers to remain strong, adhere to medical advice and take necessary steps to ensure safe deliveries.

Several beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the visit, describing it as uplifting and timely. Comfort Friday, who gave birth to a baby boy at 12:47 a.m. at Dadin Kowa Primary Health Care Centre, said the governor’s wife’s visit had a significant impact on her family and thanked her for the generosity shown to her newborn.

Another mother, Naanmang Krimkat, who delivered her baby at about 8:20 a.m., said she was deeply appreciative of the support and kindness extended to her and her child.

At the Our Lady of Apostles Hospital, Mary Lukas, who gave birth to a baby boy at 2:45 a.m., described the visit as remarkable and thanked Mrs Mutfwang for taking the time to personally celebrate with new mothers. Janet Emmanuel, who was delivered of her baby at 3:00 a.m. at the same facility, said the visit came as a pleasant surprise and expressed appreciation for the thoughtful gesture.

Naija247news reports that at the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Mrs Halima Umar was delivered of twins at 11:40 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. respectively. She thanked God and the governor’s wife for the show of kindness, describing the visit as a memorable start to the year.

At the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Mrs Fatimah Umar, who gave birth at 2:45 a.m., said she was overwhelmed with joy by the visit and thanked Mrs Mutfwang for the love and support shown to her and other mothers.

According to Naija247news, more than 100 women received baby clothing, provisions and cash gifts during the hospital tour. The initiative was widely praised by health workers and families as a compassionate gesture that set a positive tone for the new year in Plateau State.

