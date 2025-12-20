Plateau Governor Muftwang Joins APC, North-Central Leaders Celebrate Historic Defection

The North-Central All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum has commended Plateau State Governor Caleb Muftwang for joining the ruling party, calling his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) both strategic and historic for the region.

The move was confirmed Thursday night by APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda during the party’s 14th National Caucus meeting at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

In a statement Friday, Forum Chairman Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga welcomed Muftwang into the party and pledged full support. He said the Forum had advocated for the governor’s defection since April 2024, citing his performance in office and the need for political stability in Plateau State.

The governor has reportedly directed his aides to defect alongside him. The Forum described the decision as “historic” and “strategic,” noting that the North-Central zone now has all six states governed by APC leaders.

“We are pleased to announce the successful outcome of our sustained advocacy for Governor Muftwang to join the APC,” the statement said. “This development will enhance collaboration with President Bola Tinubu’s administration and improve delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Plateau State.”

The Forum also reaffirmed its commitment to mobilising six million votes from the North-Central region for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election, up from an initial target of four million set in April 2025.

While some APC leaders in Plateau had earlier opposed Muftwang’s admission, the Forum dismissed such resistance as driven by personal interests. It urged party members to unite in strengthening the APC and advancing development across Plateau State and the wider North-Central region.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.