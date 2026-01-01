Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang Resigns from PDP

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has formally resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), ending his membership with immediate effect.

The resignation was communicated in a letter dated December 29, 2025, addressed to the Ward Chairman of Ampang West Ward, Mangu Local Government Area.

In the letter, Mutfwang outlined the reasons behind his decision, highlighting the importance of clear direction and effective leadership. He stated:

“Given the realities of the moment and guided by my commitment to purposeful leadership, clarity of direction, and service delivery, I am compelled to seek an alternative political platform.”

Despite his departure, the governor expressed gratitude to the PDP for the opportunities and support he received during his time in the party.

“I sincerely appreciate the PDP for providing me the political platform to participate in the democratic process,” he said.

Mutfwang also acknowledged the contributions of party leaders, members, and supporters at all levels, adding:

“I remain grateful for the trust reposed in me.”

He concluded his letter with warm regards to the party leadership, writing:

“Please, accept the assurances of my highest regards.”