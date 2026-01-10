Plateau FA to Boost Grassroots Football with Equipment, Coaching Courses

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Nigeria – The Plateau State Football Association (PFA) has announced plans to strengthen grassroots football in the state through the distribution of equipment and the organisation of coaching courses.

Suleiman Kwande, chairman of the PFA, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that match balls, jerseys, and training equipment will be provided to teams across all 17 Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

“This programme is about giving every talented youth a fair platform to express themselves and grow through football,” Kwande said, adding that the initiative seeks to create a sustainable football development pathway.

He encouraged coaches to enrol in the upcoming technical training course organised by the association, emphasising that better coaching translates into stronger players and a more robust football structure.

Kwande also announced the introduction of new competitions, including five-a-side football, beach soccer, and a female football cup, to complement existing tournaments like the FA Cup and Governor’s Cup.

“These competitions will broaden participation, foster inclusiveness, and expose our players to modern football trends,” he said.

He commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for providing financial backing and pledged that the PFA will collaborate with corporate partners to further advance football development in Plateau State.