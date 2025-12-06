Plateau APC Loyalists Renew Pressure on Governor Mutfwang to Defect to Ruling Party

A leading coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) loyalists in Plateau State has intensified its call on Governor Caleb Mutfwang to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, insisting that such a political realignment would be in the best interest of the state.

Naija247News gathered that during a press briefing in Jos, the group’s Convener, Emmanuel Dankasa, described his organisation as one of the pioneer APC movements in Plateau, stressing that welcoming Governor Mutfwang into the ruling party would be a major political gain. He argued that the state would benefit significantly from stronger ties with the federal government.

Dankasa criticised individuals within the APC who he claimed were trying to frustrate the governor’s potential defection. He described their actions as “ill-advised, counterproductive and puerile,” insisting that they neither represent the values of the party nor enjoy widespread support among genuine APC members. According to him, such persons should face disciplinary actions for attempting to obstruct what he termed a strategic political opportunity.

Naija247News understands that Dankasa further maintained that Governor Mutfwang’s entry into the APC would be the party’s “biggest catch” since its formation in 2013. He commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as continuous support for Plateau and urged the governor to embrace “mainstream national politics” for the greater good of the state.

The intensified appeal follows growing agitation from other political blocs. A coalition of former PDP supporters cutting across the 17 local government areas of the state recently organised a peaceful march in Jos, where they presented a formal letter urging the governor to consider joining the APC. Their spokesperson, Christopher Danjem, said the call was driven by the belief that political alignment with the federal government would attract increased development projects and strengthen Plateau’s access to national opportunities.

Despite the mounting pressure, Governor Mutfwang has previously stated that only God and the Plateau electorate, the people who voted him into office, have the authority to determine his political direction. He has consistently maintained that he will not make decisions driven by political coercion or partisan expectations.

As political manoeuvring intensifies, observers say all eyes remain on Government House, Rayfield, where the governor’s next steps may shape Plateau’s political landscape in the coming months.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.