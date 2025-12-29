PHOTOS: Anthony Joshua Reportedly Involved in Fatal Road Crash Along Lagos–Ibadan Expressway

Abeokuta, Ogun State — Former two-time heavyweight world boxing champion Anthony Joshua has reportedly been involved in a road traffic accident in Makun, Ogun State, along the busy Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, with reports indicating that two persons lost their lives in the incident.

According to preliminary reports circulating on social media and eyewitness accounts, the accident occurred earlier on Sunday under circumstances that are yet to be fully established. The vehicle conveying the Nigerian-born British boxing star was said to have collided with another car, triggering a fatal outcome.

Photos and short video clips shared online show a damaged vehicle at the scene, with onlookers and emergency responders present. However, Naija247news cannot independently verify the authenticity of all visuals circulating online at this time.

Social Media Reports Trigger Public Concern

Popular social media platform Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) was among the first to report the incident, stating:

“BREAKING NEWS: World-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident today in Makun, Ogun State. Eyewitnesses report that the incident occurred along a busy stretch of the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway.”

The report immediately sparked widespread concern across Nigeria and internationally, given Joshua’s global profile and strong ties to the country.

No Official Confirmation Yet

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from Anthony Joshua, his management team, or relevant government authorities confirming:

The exact cause of the accident

The condition of Joshua or other occupants

The identities of the reported deceased victims

Emergency services, including the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), are expected to release an official briefing once investigations are concluded.

Incident Comes Amid Busy Travel Period

The reported crash occurred during the end-of-year travel rush, a period often marked by heavy traffic and increased road accidents along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway — one of Nigeria’s busiest highways.

Road safety experts have repeatedly warned about speeding, wrongful overtaking, and congestion along the corridor, especially during festive periods.

Joshua’s Recent Global Spotlight

The incident comes shortly after Anthony Joshua’s high-profile heavyweight bout against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, which took place in Miami, United States.

The fight, streamed live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center, reportedly drew an estimated 33 million global Live+1 viewers, making it one of the most-watched boxing events of the year, according to figures released by Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) on December 23, 2025.

Joshua had been in Nigeria in recent days as part of his holiday visit, fueling speculation about his travel movements prior to the reported accident.

Awaiting Verified Updates

Authorities are expected to provide clarification on:

The cause of the crash

Whether speeding or mechanical failure was involved

The status of all individuals affected

Naija247news will continue to monitor developments and provide verified updates as official information becomes available.

Yetunde Kolawale Naija247news is an independent investigative news platform delivering data-driven reporting on Nigeria’s economy, politics, governance, business, and global affairs.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.